McDonald's celebrates Grand Re-opening at SB location

McDonald’s of Kerrville, locally owned and operated by Lis and Kevin Mazzu, are proud to serve the customers and communities of the Texas Hill Country.
An important part of any healthy community and its economy; are small business owners, being able to give back to the local community and re-invest in their employees and businesses.
“At McDonald’s of Kerrville, we are proud to have been able to navigate thru the challenges of the health pandemic these past 18 months, and still be able to reinvest in our employees thru increased wages and benefits, as well as now upgrading our restaurant facilities to provide a more modern, clean, and comfortable environment for our customers” said Kevin Mazzu, McDonald’s owner-operator.
Building strong relationships is a key to building strong communities. McDonald’s at 600 Sidney Baker Street is excited to welcome the community to visit their upgraded restaurant this entire week with a plethora of special offers, events, and celebrations, including:
“Daily Specials” – reduced prices on McDonald’s products each day such as $2 Big Macs; free dessert with any combo meal purchase; and on Friday, $1 any size world famous French fries! The main events will be on Wednesday, October 6th with a Kerrville Chamber of Commerce ribbon cutting ceremony at 10am, followed by a donation check presentation to the Tivy High School “LifeSkills” classroom; followed by a live JAM radio broadcast with Tivy athletic director David Jones’s – “Chalk Talk” program. Thursday, October 7th will be another live radio remote during McDonald’s “Coffee with a Cop” program from 8 – 10 am, featuring a meet and greet with the Kerrville Police Department and other members of local law enforcement, plus a FREE small coffee for all breakfast customers that morning!
Lis Mazzu adds: “We are excited to again join with local first responders, and continue to strengthen relationships between the Kerrville Police, our local law enforcement partners and the citizens they serve and protect”
McDonald’s of Kerrville – Sidney Baker is excited to welcome the community into our newly remodeled dining room (seating and décor); and are committed to continuing to grow with the local community!
