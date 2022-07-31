There’s no place like home

New Habitat for Humanity Kerr County executive director Mary Campana is no stranger to the Habitat for Humanity program. She came to Kerrville after working several years for the Habitat affiliate in Austin as its chief development officer in charge of communications and fundraising. During her tenure with the Austin affiliate the team she worked with raised over four million dollars a year to fund the program.
Born in Buffalo, N.Y, Campana’s family moved to Dallas when she was two years old. She earned a degree in psychology and worked in the mental health/psychiatric medical field for several years before moving into sports marketing for 12 years. She the moved into the non-profit sector and has worked 30 years in various non-profits venues. She moved to Austin to first work at the Helping Hand Home, a residential treatment facility for abused children.
After working for the “Communities in Schools” program in Austin, a drop-out prevention program that stresses the involvement of community resources in the schools and running a therapeutic horse riding program for two years in Virginia Beach, Virginia, she moved back to Austin to work for Habitat for Humanity Austin.
“Habitat for Humanity involves a commitment,” Campana said, “It happens when a community comes together. There’s nothing greater than rolling up your sleeves in a teambuilding experience.”
Campana said an important part of the commitment is the community coming together to not only provide financial resources but also participating in the actual building of the homes.
“Building alongside the homeowner and building a partnership is very important,” she said, “and it’s so important to empowering the homeowners.”
Habitat homes are primarily built by volunteers and each homeowner must contribute a minimum of 450 hours of “sweat equity” toward the construction of their own home and homes of others selected by the program.
“I want to build from the solid foundation already in Kerrville,” Campana said, “because the local affiliate is still in the top three most successful of the smaller Habitat affiliates in the nation.”
Habitat for Humanity Kerr County was founded in 1989 and completed their first home in 1990. It has long been one of the recognized programs by Habitat International because of the number of homes built.
Tom Junkin is the current construction manager and works with volunteers to build homes for qualified families in the community.
“What I have already noticed is the engagement level of the community. It is so much more robust and engaged. That’s the reason the affiliate is so successful and I want to take it to the next level,” Campana added.
Three houses are currently in various stages of the building phase and volunteers will return after Labor Day to complete those homes in the fall. In January 2023 construction will begin on a special Habitat home co-sponsored by Schreiner University and First Presbyterian Church in Kerrville marking the 100th Anniversary of the founding of Schreiner.
“The goal of the Habitat board is to diversify our housing products and be able to build more houses on less land,” Campana said, citing the rising cost of land within the city where utilities are available.
The local affiliate is in the midst of screening applicants for homes for the upcoming years. A family selection committee accepts applications and then begins the lengthy process of actually choosing families who will partner with Habitat to build their home. It can take up to two years or more from selection of the family to the final house blessing.
“I am going to join the committee and be part of the family selection process,” Campana said, “so I can start the journey with the family from the beginning.”
Homes are built primarily with funding from individual and business donations and grants from local foundations and federal funds.
“We want to continue to help address the high demand for attainable (affordable) housing in our community and remain a recognized affiliate by Habitat International,” Campana said.
In order to reach that goal, Campana has joined the Kerrville Chamber of Commerce Housing and Development Committee.
For more general information about the Habitat for Humanity Kerr County program call (830) 792-4844
Campana said the affiliate also has long-term plans to expand the ReStore program. The Habitat ReStore, located at 105 Business Dr. off Goat Creek Cut-Off, opened more than a decade ago and has proven to be a very successful addition to the building program.
“Our goal is to have the ReStore pay for all the operating costs of the affiliate and allow all donations to go directly to house construction costs,” she added.
The ReStore is a retail establishment that sells building materials, home improvement supplies, and a variety of other items donated to the program. Store hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. For donations or inquiries about the Restore call (830) 367-4020.
The annual Habitat for Humanity golf tournament, which has raised significant funding for home building costs and operations, will be Monday, Oct. 24 at Riverhills Golf Course. This year’s tournament sponsors are KPUB and MacDonalds Companies. More details of the golf tournament will be available soon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.