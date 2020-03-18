PRMC announces new visitor restrictions, limited access to facilities effective immediately

Peterson Health has elevated efforts to protect patients, visitors, and the general community. Effective Thursday, March 19th, Peterson Health is putting the following changes in place:
Visitation at Peterson Regional Medical Center and all Peterson Health medical facilities will be limited to one (1) visitor per patient per day. This new restriction will help us minimize the number of people coming into the hospital and clinics and reduce the risk of any potential spreading of COVID-19 or other illnesses in our community.
Visiting hours will be restricted to 8am-8pm seven (7) days a week.
Entrance to Peterson Regional Medical Center and the Emergency Department, and other medical facilities will be limited. Patients and visitors arriving at our facilities will be directed by signage to the main entrance and Emergency Department entrances only.
Children under the age of 16 will not be allowed in the hospital.
All visitors entering Peterson Health facilities will be screened for the COVID-19 seven (7) days a week. Screenings consist of answering brief general questions, as outlined by the CDC, to include recent travel history and any symptoms they are experiencing such as fever or respiratory issues. Thermal temperatures of all visitors and Peterson Health employees will be taken daily.
Patients with COVID-19 have reportedly had mild to severe respiratory illness with symptoms of fever, cough, and shortness of breath. If you believe you have been exposed or experiencing symptoms Peterson Health encourages you to self-isolate and call your primary care physician or call Peterson Urgent Care at (830) 258-7669 before coming into the facility. This allows Kerrville to keep its most precious assets, the hospital and emergency department, open and available at all times.
Peterson Health has established a COVID-19 hotline for non-medical questions and for answers to the most frequently asked questions. The number is manned by a registered nurse and is open from 8am-5pm, Monday – Friday. Call (830) 896-4200 and select Option 1.
In addition, Peterson Health offers a wealth of information and resources on their website, to include a daily updated one-minute medical message on the COVID-19. Visit the website at HYPERLINK "http://www.petersonhealth.com" www.petersonhealth.com.
Peterson Health is working hand-in-hand with local first responders, specifically EMS, and will continue to collaborate with all valued community partners to include the City of Kerrville, Kerr County, local law enforcement, and local school districts to share resources and keep the lines of communication open and consistent.
Pam Burton, Infection Prevention RN for Peterson Health reminds the public to take these simple steps to help prevent the spread of illness and potential for COVID-19:
Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.
Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth, especially with unwashed hands.
Avoid close contact with people who are showing symptoms of illness.
Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
Cover your cough or sneezes with a tissue or sneeze into your elbow. Throw the tissue in the garbage and make sure to clean your hands afterwards.
Stay home when you are sick.
Peterson Health monitors and collects all resources from the American Hospital Association (AHA), The Center for Disease Control (CDC), The Texas Department of State Health Services (TDSHS), and other hospitals and health organizations, and will work closely with Kerr area health partners to keep the public updated and informed.
For more information and updates on Peterson’s preparedness, contact any of the following personnel: Infection Prevention – Pam Burton, R.N., (830) 258-7448; Communications – Lisa Winters, Director of Marketing and Community Relations (830)258-7628
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.