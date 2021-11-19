Full day of holiday fun planned for Saturday

Get ready to ring in the holiday season with an action-packed community celebration set for Saturday, Nov. 20, beginning at 10 a.m. in the downtown business district and ending with the annual lighted holiday parade and tree-lighting ceremony at the courthouse.
Organized by the Kerrville Christmas Lighting Corp. in collaboration with the City of Kerrville, Historic Downdown Business Alliance and Broadway Bank, local residents are invited to attend in-person, but will also be able to watch the activities beginning at 5 p.m. on a professionally produced livestream provided by Aaron Yates of KerrvillePhoto. com.
Beginning at 10 a.m., stroll Kerrville’s historic downtown business district while enjoying live music, refreshments and incredible sales at local shops. You could win fabulous door prizes and give-a-ways while shopping.
Pre-parade activities will begin at 11:45 a.m. at the downtown Gazebo along the river.
Live performances will be provided by:
• Schreiner University instrumental ensemble at 11:45 a.m.;
• Hill Country Youth Orchestras ensemble at 1 p.m.;
• Symphony of the HIlls Brass Quentet at 2:15 p.m.;
• Hill Country Youth Orchestras ensemble at 3:30 p.m.;
• Ingram High School Jazz ensemble at 4:45 p.m.
Live carolers from the First United Methodist Church choir will be on hand to perform 30 minutes between each scheduled performance, singing along the street and in stores.
Beginning at 5 p.m., the livestream will begin on www.kerrville.live and the links to participate virtually will be provided on the Kerrville Christmas Lighting Corp. Facebook page ahead of time.
Prior to the parade, the livestream will include interviews with local officials, “persons on the street” segments conducted by Santa’s elves, and colorful banter by parade float judges.
Judges for this year’s Lighted Holiday Parade are Julie Davis, Kerrville Convention & Visitor’s Bureau president; Dr. Charlie McCormick, Schreiner University president; and Cory Edmondson, Peterson Heath president and chief operating officer.
The parade will step off at 6 p.m., beginning at the Water St. and G Street intersection and proceed to Earl Garrett and finally the Kerr County Courthouse.
The tree-lighting ceremony is expected to begin at approximately 7:30 p.m. and will include a special visit from Santa Claus and performances by the First United Methodist Church Choir and Hill Country Youth Ranch Choir, with Broadway Bank officials serving at the master of ceremonies.
For more information on Saturday’s planned activities, visit www.kerrvillechristmaslighting.com.
