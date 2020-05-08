Kerr County Commissioners held a special (off-Monday) meeting on May 4 and six of the eight agenda items concerned the ongoing COVID-19 virus situation or its effects locally.
Playground equipment
In action items, commissioners voted 5-0 to rescind their previous action that closed off use of the children’s playground equipment at Flat Rock Park in Kerrville and Lions Park in Center Point.
Commissioners Don Harris and Tom Moser told colleagues that as they were considering overall gradual re-opening of the county services, youngsters in families visiting those parks should have access again to that equipment.
They noted children have generally been less susceptible to the virus, and many of them previously were playing in the sand around the equipment as much as climbing on the structures.
Moser said when he checked park use recently, there were several families there with children, and overall use is increasing with the warm weather.
Reopening county departments
Commissioners discussed re-opening departments within county government.
“I think we need to be pointing toward ‘normal’ again. We five need to discuss moving that direction again,” said Commissioner Don Harris.
Jonathan Letz noted the need to keep social distancing, which is difficult in some departments, especially Animal Services; and Harley Belew added I.T. to that list.
Letz said Animal Services could begin to take in more animals, but have fewer volunteers on site.
Moser noted some are still working remotely “and that’s okay.”
There was general agreement to let department heads decide; and to report to commissioners at their May 11 meeting.
The only other person speaking on this was Maintenance Director Shane Evans who reported problems getting a contractor for smoke detectors in the Human Resources offices to complete his portion of renovation work. This contributed to the recent incident of smoke in the building, they said, when one sensor didn’t function.
Kelly told Evans to do his best to get the unnamed contractor to work on this quickly; and to tell him to attend their next meeting in person to answer questions.
River Crossing patrols
Commissioners discussed an existing interlocal agreement with the Upper Guadalupe River Authority and its General Manager Ray Buck for Guadalupe River crossing patrols, an agreement that’s been in force since 2018.
County constables and deputy constables have been using county vehicles and patrolling three locations, Hunt Crossing, Ingram Dam and Brinks Crossing, in an ongoing effort to reduce littering by people visiting those areas.
Buck told commissioners UGRA started tracking litter cleaned out of the river and adjoining areas there, and collected 13,000 pounds in 2010 which later peaked at 47,000 pounds before that number declined.
Buck said he thinks it’s effective that the county constables have bags with them to give citizens, and tell them, “Pack it in, pack it out.”
The peace officers are uniformed and can issue citations.
Commissioners voted 5-0 to continue this agreement with UGRA this year.
Emergency Operations report
County Emergency Management Coordinator William “Dub” Thomas gave his update on matters related to COVID-19, saying in his eighth week of reporting, the Emergency Operations Center is still activated, under the Pandemic Plan Phase 3, including the “call center.”
As of April 27, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced the state plan for businesses and other operations to re-open, Thomas said.
Among his statistics, Thomas said Texas has recorded 31,548 total COVID-19 cases, 867 deaths, 15,544 patients recovered, and testing continues across the state.
In Kerr County, there have been five cases, officially one active and four recovered. He said all five were travel-related. In counties surrounding Kerr, he said Kendall has 16 cases; Medina, 20; Llano, three; and Gillespie, three.
Under the re-opening plan, he said businesses such as Penney’s and Beall’s may open at 25 or 50 percent occupancy, the level determined by the Fire Marshal’s number for “capacity” in each site.
Thomas said “personal protection equipment” is still coming but slowly; and the some of the latest received items were given to nursing home facilities.
“Hill Country Youth Event Center testing for the virus stopped last Friday (May 1) and now is offered at Peterson Health’s Urgent Care Center,” Thomas said.
He noted the Texas military medical service’s drive-through testing at the Kroc Center last Saturday, saying they administered 107 tests to people who were screened via phone to get appointments. This service group asked for no advance publicity until 24 hours before their event, he said.
One commissioner said he heard the next such testing will be in Comfort this week.
PRMC’s COVID information line is still active at 258-1111; and they got 87 calls April 2-May 1, he said.
‘Local State of Disaster
Proclamation
Commissioners chose to let the current disaster proclamation stand as approved and activated.
In a related move, County Judge Robert Kelly reported he filed a “Kerr County Attestation” with DSHS April 30, swearing that all the reported COVID numbers were correct and qualify Kerr County to re-open businesses at 50 percent capacity, as outlined under the governor’s plan.
Kelly said he got DSHS’ confirming reply the same day, “which is good news for the public.” Those forms included questions about local hospitals, licensed health care workers, clinics, testing sites, vulnerable populations, and large facilities, in addition to the testing results/numbers.
Commissioners and Kelly agreed it’s a good sign that Kerr has the largest population on that state eligibility list for 50 percent occupancy.
Supplemental funding,
grant application
Commissioners voted 5-0 to approve sending a letter to Austin certifying “intent to apply” for Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding through AACOG for overtime costs and qualified supply costs related to the virus fight.
Sheriff Rusty Hierholzer said this has definitely added thousands to the budget including Plexiglass protectors, overtime for some deputies, added constant disinfecting, computers and cameras in the jail and elsewhere, masks and gloves.
AACOG’s portion of state funds was listed as $3,053,904.
Recycle trailers
Commissioners discussed briefly what could be done again with recycling trailers, balancing citizen requests and Republic Services’ actual options. Points hinge on costs to city and county; and whether people’s items are truly recycled somewhere or not, due to lack of contractors or markets for kinds of items.
Moser and Harley Belew will check with City of Kerrville and Republic Services for answers.
