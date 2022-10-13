PRMC patient strangles nurse, co-worker steps in to save her

The harrowing story shared by two Peterson Health nurses is both shocking and awe-inspiring, as one describes being attacked by a troubled male patient and her co-worker comes to her rescue, quite possibly saving her life.
Katie, whose last name has been withheld for her safety, is a 24-year-old registered nurse, was called in to work the Peterson Regional Medical Center 3 West medical surgical floor on Sept. 12.
“I was off that day, but on call and we were really short-staffed, so my boss called me in to work,” Katie said. “My car had broken down and I wasn’t sure how I would get there, but our floor manager drove to my house to get me.”
Katie works the night shift, reporting for duty at 6:30 p.m. and working a 12-hour shift. She was assigned six patients that night, including a man detoxing from alcohol.
“When I got there, he mostly was just upset about having to be in the hospital,” Katie said. “He didn’t really think he needed to be there.”
Katie said she spoke with the patient and administered the prescribed medication he needed for the withdrawal.
“He was still upset and we had to have our security guard come and talk to him shortly after I started my shift,” Katie said. “He was just angry and was threatening to leave.”
Because the patient was agitated and combative, Katie said she spent a great deal of time in his room trying to reassure and calm him down.
“Eventually, he just went to bed,” Katie said.
But, several hours later, a little before midnight, Katie was walking past his room and noticed he was trying to get out of bed.
“I went in the room and was talking with him. I helped him get to the restroom and I helped him change,” Katie said. “He asked to sit up in the chair.”
Katie said she helped him to the chair and made sure his “call light” and table were nearby.
“At one point, he took off his telemonitor, which is a device that monitors heart rate,” Katie said.
She said once he removed the telemonitor, he dropped it on the floor beside the chair he was sitting in.
“At this point, he is sitting in the chair. I am in front of him and the bed is behind me. Right before he dropped the telemonitor, he had asked me to hand him his call light (attached by an electrical cord to the bed), so I handed it to him,” Katie said.
The decision to hand him the call light was critical, as it turns out.
“It was as I was picking up the telemonitor that he just looked at me and locked eyes,” Katie said. “He jumped up and he pushed me on to the bed and pinned me down against the bed. I was on my back and he pinned me with his knees. He used the call light cord and pressed it against my throat and cut off the air to the point that I couldn’t breathe.”
Katie is 5 ft., 5 inches tall, and said the patient, described as being in his 50s, towered over her at approximately 6 feet in height. She found the strength, somehow, to get her fingers underneath the cord and raise it slightly off her throat to provide some relief and gasp for air.
“He was pushing really hard and I was trying to scream for help,” Katie said. “I was just focused on trying to scream for help and keep some space between the cord and my throat.”
But the faint sounds that were coming out of her were far from screams.
“The timing is kind of warped for me. It felt like forever, but I know it wasn’t more than like a minute or so,” Katie said. “But, eventually, I heard Crystal come in and ask what was going on and I heard her gasp and then she started pulling him off of me. I was screaming for help and other people started coming in.”
It was truly fate, fellow nurse Crystal Davila said, that allowed her be in that room at exactly the right time.
“I was charting, but for some reason I was charting in a different place than I usually do. I was standing up at the end of one of the nurses stations,” Davila said. “And, I heard this low-pitch sound.”
Davila is a 53-year-old, 30-year veteran ICU nurse, who was filling in on 3 West that night.
“Then I heard it again, but it was a higher pitch this time. It wasn’t a normal sound that patients often make during the night,” Davila said. “I started running down the hall of our 30-bed unit trying to find out what was going on.”
When she finally found the source of the noise, Davila said she entered the room to find Katie pinned to the bed and the patient strangling her with the cord.
“I grew up with two brothers, and I just put him in a full nelson,” Davila said. “I put my arms in between his and pulled them off of her and behind his head, but all the while he was just glaring at Katie in an animalistic manner.”
Davila was able to control the patient until help arrived from other staff.
“Katie was able to get up and ran out of the room to get more help,” Davila said.
Hospital security was called to the floor as well.
Ultimately, the patient was transferred to the PRMC Intensive Care Unit ward, where he could be restrained.
“As fate would have it, we had a doctor on the floor at the time, who was able to prescribe medication to sedate him,” Katie said.
Davila said she never hesitated to help her young colleague, saying that her many years of experience as a nurse, including more than eight years at Brooke Army Medical Center, as well as watching wrestling with her brothers, prepared her for such a moment. More importantly, Davila said she is so thankful she was standing where she was and was able to hear Katie’s faint calls for help.
“He wasn’t choking her to scare her,” Davila said. “He was choking her to kill her.”
After the patient was removed from the floor and Kerrville Police Department officers were finished interviewing Katie, Davila, and other staff about the incident, Katie finished the remaining 5-6 hours of her shift.
“I wasn’t going to leave the floor short-staffed,” Katie said. “I love being a nurse. I still love being a nurse, and caring for patients.”
Katie said she is thankful for Davila, her co-workers and Peterson Health administration for the support she has been given.
According to KPD Sgt. Jonathan Lamb, detectives responded to the call at PRMC and, after interviewing witnesses, were able to obtain an arrest warrant for the patient.
“When he was discharged from the hospital on Wednesday, Sept. 14 at about 10 a.m., he was placed under arrest for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and was transported to the Kerr County Jail, where he was booked and held pending bond,” Lamb said.
According to Kerr County Jail records, the suspect remains incarcerated on the charge.
Cory Edmondson, Peterson Health President & CEO, said he is concerned about the increase in anger and violence being perpetrated against healthcare workers currently.
“Violence against healthcare workers is on the rise nationwide, and we certainly are not immune here in Kerrville,” Edmondson said. “Our staff is consistently being cursed, spat at, verbally abused, slapped and hit, and this must stop, but this is the first time we have seen one of our staff suffer such an assault.”
Edmondson said he has worked as a healthcare administrator for more than 25 years and has never seen such numbers of workplace violence occur until recently, beginning with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I’ve told our staff that they are expected to always provide compassionate care to our patients, but we will not tolerate this type of behavior,” Edmondson said. “As an administration, we will have our employees backs and will take whatever action that needs to be taken to address violent behavior against our staff.”
More importantly, Edmondson urged the community to be understanding and supportive of all healthcare workers.
“We chose the word “compassionate” to describe our mission here at Peterson Health on purpose, because our staff truly cares about the health and well-being of each of our patients,” Edmondson said. “I know that people are frustrated for many reasons, but I ask that our community remember that each one of our staff has chosen to be caregivers, so please support them in their efforts. No individual deserves to be treated the way some of our staff have been treated, while providing care for others.”
