Kerr County residents who are U.S. Armed Forces veterans or their family members may qualify for certain benefits, and the Kerr County Veterans Service Office can help.
“In the Kerr County Veterans Service Office, I assist our local county veterans and family members to apply for federal and state veterans’ benefits,” said Jennifer L. Sanchez, U.S. Air Force (Ret.)
The office is in the Kerr County Courthouse, Suite 118, 700 Main Street, in Kerrville, and appointments are encouraged between 8:30 a.m. and 3 p.m., Mondays through Thursdays.
Veterans and veterans’ spouses may qualify for burial benefits or surviving spousal benefits through the Veterans Administration.
“At the time you call for an appointment, I will help you understand the documents you should bring in and the documents that are available in an established veteran file in my office.,” Ms. Sanchez said.
Among the documents that veterans and veterans’ survivors (spouses, children and parents) will need to provide are:
• Copy of the death certificate;
• Copy of the DD-214 form or other discharge document for World War II veterans;
• Copy of the marriage certificate.
If a veteran was receiving a VA monetary benefit at the time of death, then the copies of receipts from the funeral home and cemetery plot detailing expenses are also needed.
Anyone who would like to schedule an appointment to evaluate their eligibility for benefits in the future is asked to call the office at 792-2203 or send an email to veterans@co.kerr.tx.us.
