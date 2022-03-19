KCSO arrests one, seizes 13 pounds of marijuana

A 19-year-old suspected drug trafficker has been arrested following a targeted traffic stop initiated last week by the newly-formed Multi-County Criminal Interdiction Unit, which includes Kerr, Gillespie and Kendall County Sheriff’s Offices, and resulted in the seizure of more than 13 pounds of marijuana and thousands of dollars in cash.
According to Kerr County Sheriff Larry Leitha, unit deputies observed traffic violations and made the stop on Interstate 10, near Mile Marker 480 on Monday, March 7.
“Investigators noticed a 2013 Nissan Altima changing speeds rapidly, not maintaining a proper lane of travel, and driving on the shoulder of the roadway,” Leitha said. “After observing an unsafe lane-change in front of a semi truck and trailer, investigators initiated a traffic stop. Upon approaching the vehicle, investigators discovered four occupants in the vehicle, and noticed the smell of marijuana.”
Leitha said a probable cause search was conducted and two containers of marijuna were discovered in the passenger compartment and on the person of one of the occupants.
“Upon further inspection of the vehicle’s trunk, investigators discovered twelve large vacuum bags containing marijuana concealed under the carpet, along with materials consistent with resale of smaller quantities,” Leitha said. “Also in the trunk was thousands of dollars in U.S. currency, concealed in a backpack.”
All occupants of the vehicle were detained, Leitha said.
“Through additional interviews, it was determined that the group had traveled from the Houston area to Los Angeles, Calif., and was returning from California with the large amount of marijuana in the vehicle,” Leitha said. “Investigators determined that the large stash of marijuana, totaling 13.62 pounds, belonged solely to the driver of the vehicle. The estimated street value of the seized marijuana is $127,400.”
The driver of the vehicle, Eric Demond Porter, Jr., 19, of Humble, Texas, was arrested for felony possession of marijuana and booked into the Kerr County Jail. Porter was released the next day after posting a $15,000 surety bond.
According to Leitha, if Porter is convicted, he will be facing a mandatory minimum two years incarceration, with up to 10 years possible, along with a maximum $10,000 fine and the vehicle could be siezed.
“Our investigator did a great job intercepting this trafficking activity on the Interstate,” Leitha said. “A seizure of this size disrupts criminal activity in other parts of Texas and may stop funding for other criminal enterprises. Whether human or drug cargo, we are working 24 hours a day to disrupt smuggling routes through Kerr County. We appreciate the assistance of our law enforcement partners from the Multi-County Criminal Interdiction Unit in this bust.”
