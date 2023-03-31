UGRA honors retiring director Mike Hughes

At the March 22, 2023, Upper Guadalupe River Authority Board meeting, the Board of Directors bid farewell to long-time UGRA Director Mike Hughes.
President Diane McMahon presented Hughes with a framed photo of the headwaters of the Guadalupe River in appreciation for his guidance and leadership during his term on the board.
“It is a pleasure to recognize Mike Hughes for his service on the board, but we hate to see him go. His intellect drives him to the heart of issues, and he has been a tremendous asset to the board,” said McMahon said.
Hughes was appointed to the UGRA Board in 2011 by Governor Perry and reappointed in 2018 by Governor Abbott. During his 12 years of service to UGRA, Hughes served as president and vice-president and on several UGRA Board committees where he was instrumental in developing UGRA’s watershed programs.
Hughes, from Ingram, is the former owner and operator of Broken Arrow Ranch and founder, director, and past chairman of the board of Oceaneering International. He has held numerous leadership and advisory roles with the Exotic Wildlife Association, the National Ocean Industries Association, the Marine Technology Society, University of Texas Marine Science Institute, and the Association of Diving Contractors.
