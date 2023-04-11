With the 30-day window now open for Kerr County to approve or disapprove the final plat for Twin Springs Subdivision off Hwy. 173 on Eagle Ridge Rd., residents on the road continue to be dissatisfied with the county decision-makers.
The major issues the property owners have identified are the substandard construction of the road and the resulting additional damage being done daily by the trucks and heavy equipment on their way to the development at the very end of the road. Residents are concerned about the additional traffic once the 100 lots in the subdivision are sold and homes built.
The representative of the developer contends that most of the properties will become weekend homes or homes of retired people and not a daily traffic issue once the subdivision is sold out.
Another issue residents have pointed out is the allegation that the developer is using water from Fall Creek in the construction of the roads within the subdivision without a permit, which would be against state law.
Eagle Ridge Rd.
Eagle Ridge Rd. was constructed by private developers in the mid-1980s to serve only the eight ranches that were subdivided from a larger ranch. In the early 1990s, according to one of the longtime residents on the road, Kerr County took over the maintenance of the road. The narrow, winding road has never met county road construction standards and will be very challenging and expensive to upgrade, according to both the local residents and the county.
Residents speak
“We expect the county to protect our safety and welfare. Eagle Ridge Rd. was never designed to hold 1,000 cars a day on a country paved lane and serve 100 residences. Twin Springs has only one entrance and Eagle Ridge will become a collector road,” Amanda McDonald, spokesperson for the residents, told commissioners last Monday.
McDonald reminded commissioners that the residents along the road had to hire an attorney and pay for an independent traffic study themselves in an effort to convince the county leaders that the road was inadequate and unsafe.
“The county engineer advised against it. If we had not done it, this would have been swept under the rug. Now, to go forward, in order to meet safety standards, it will come out of the taxpayer pockets for more than $1 million,” McDonald said.
McDonald pointed out that the developer was from out-of-county (actually out-of-state) and was the same developer who had a similar project shut down in Bandera County. The developer purchased the Myrtle Valley Ranch on County Rd. 2828, the road that goes between 173 and the city of Medina, but the Bandera water district would not give them the necessary approval to develop the property. The ranch has since been put up for sale. County Rd. 2828 is just south of the Kerr/Bandera County line and less than five miles from the Twin Springs development.
Residents have repeatedly asked Kerr County to make the water availability issue as well as the road issue a factor in the approval of the final plat, but commissioners have repeatedly said they did not believe they have the authority because the initial platting process was begun prior to the new subdivision rules being adopted and would therefore be grandfathered under the old rules which did not have water availability as a requirement for final approval.
Eagle Ridge resident Jack McGuire said he believed the Twin Springs development was devised without the residents’ knowledge and accused the county and developer of “behind closed doors” meetings in the planning stages.
The residents allege they only got informed in October and spoke out in November against the development. Former Pct. 2 Commissioner Beck Gipson expressed concern about the road’s width and lack of compacted subsurface early in the discussion. The Kerr County Road and Bridge Department personnel agreed it was not built to county standards and County Judge Rob Kelly added his concern.
McGuire told the court that even the developer does not deny the deficiency. His engineer admitted in the study that the road was not wide enough, but the developer’s representative said it was too expensive to upgrade and he was not going to do it. McGuire also told the court that the developer has a “history of disappearing after a few years on other projects.”
“Core samples, taken every mile for four miles, were done, but some showed a base of only six inches. The study showed that up to two-thirds of the road was deficient,” McGuire added.
McGuire added that all three engineering studies agreed that the road was unsafe and gave several remedies including having the developer pay to widen the base, have the developer post a bond to resolve liability and to require the developer to warn buyers about the defective road due to potential liability.
“No expense should be spared for safety,” McGuire added.
Center Point VFD
McGuire also added that the Center Point Volunteer Fire Department has provided at least three fire trucks to the developer when brush was being burned on the property. He also questioned whether the deployment of so many of the fire trucks to one location jeopardized the VFD responding to other fires in their fire district.
Eagle Ridge resident Doug Clemens added, “We must decide if we are going to pay for the road now or defend a lawsuit later.”
Council response
Pct. 3 Commissioner Jonathan Letz noted at the end of their comments that the “authority of the county is limited in its scope.”
No action was taken at the March 27 meeting, but approval of the final plat will likely be on the upcoming April 10 commissioners’ agenda.
