Seizures stress animal facility space

The critical need for more space to house animals for the Kerr County Animal Services became front-and-center last week when animal control officers, with the help of sheriff’s deputies, seized almost 50 dogs in one day from one location in Kerr County.
A hearing is scheduled later today, Wednesday May 18, before Pct. 2 Justice of the Peace J.R. Hoyne to determine the fate of the puppies and dogs. Several of the dogs are pregnant so the number will likely increase in the days to come.
“The dogs will not go up for public adoption,” said Noe Silva, administrative assistant for KCAS, “but will hopefully be going to rescue organizations that we are contacting to help.”
Kerr County Animal Control’s facility traditionally holds up to 10 to 12 dogs that are strays or surrenders. Six dogs that were in the facility last week at the time of the large seizure were moved for health and safety reasons to the Hill Country Youth Event Center to be housed until they can be claimed or adopted. One dog had already been adopted by Friday morning.
All of the seized dogs from the single location are chihuahuas, chihuahua/dachshund mix and terrier/chihuahua mix, according to Silva.
“We can split up our kennels to house more, as needed, so that’s what we have done to accommodate this large influx, but it’s not an ideal situation,” Silva said.
Volunteers from Kerrville Pets Alive, a local non-profit, are assisting with the dogs at both facilities.
“Volunteers are helping at the shelter to do the bathing and assessments of health conditions of the animals,” said Brenda Hughes, a Pets Alive board member and volunteer. “We have pregnant dogs, dogs with deformities and even had one with encephalitis (water on the brain).”
Hughes said fortunately one of the local veterinarians at Kerrville Vet Clinic took the female adult with encephalitis as a foster, to be sure she receives the medical care she needs.
“We were challenged when the dogs that were already at the animal control had to be relocated so a combined group from Pets Alive helped move them to the Youth Event Center,” Hughes added.
Hughes said that they are desperately looking for portable kennels for the HCYEC because the agriculture kennels at the facility are not suitable because the dogs can jump over them or crawl through, Hughes added.
“We can’t keep them in kennels all the time so we are walking them at 8 a.m., noon, 4 p.m. and again in the evening.”
Pets Alive also needs more adopters to step up for these animals because fosters cannot be used now. The animal control facility is no longer accepting surrenders and all strays are now being taken directly to the youth event center by officers for processing, according to Hughes.
Persons willing to walk the dogs are urgently needed.
Kerrville Pets Alive is a non-governmental organization with a 501(c)3 designation. Offices are located at 414 Clay Street. More information is available on the website: kerrvillepetsalive.org
A larger, state-of-the-art animal control facility is planned for county-owned property on Spur 100. It will be one of the facility needs included in a proposed November 2022 bond election by Kerr County.
Property was purchased last year in anticipation of the funding for the critical needs of the county facility and will provide a new building plus walking trails to exercise the animals and for prospective pet owners to get to know the animals before adoption.
The projected amount for the new animal control facility is $5.25 million, adjusted for inflation in 2023, according to Peter Lewis, architect working with the county on the bond program.
