Mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic planned for May 3-7

Kerr County residents who have been waiting for their chance to get vaccine protection against COVID-19 will have the perfect opportunity this coming week.
The Texas Military Department will operate a mass vaccination clinic from Monday through Friday, May 3-7, at Kerrville First United Methodist Church, 321 Thompson Drive.
“The vaccinations will be given on a first-come, first-served basis to walk in visitors,” said Kerr County Emergency Management Coordinator William B. “Dub” Thomas. The clinic will operate from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. each of those 5 days.
“The mass vaccine clinic will be advertised in Kerr County and the surrounding counties of Gillespie, Bandera, Kendall, Medina, Real and Kimble Counties,” Thomas said. “Those planning to show up to get a vaccine can expect to wait in line for a short period of time.”
“If the clinic runs out of vaccines for the day, those already in line may be asked to come back the following day,” Thomas said, adding that next week’s clinic will be the last of its kind in the county.
After May 7, residents will need to look to vendors such as H-E-B, Walgreens, Walmart, CVS and other pharmacies to receive their COVID-19 vaccinations, Thomas said.
Thomas aggregated figures from Peterson Regional Medical Center and the Texas Department of State Health Services Region 8 to provide the following local status update on the pandemic:
Kerr County, Texas – as of Monday, April 26, 2021:
• 42 active cases of COVID-19 in Kerr County
• 4,279 recoveries of local citizens who were once positive for the novel coronavirus, but who have since “time out” beyond the illness’ short-term effects
• 87 fatalities of permanent, Kerr County residents due to COVID-19 (1 was reported by DSHS over the weekend.)
• 5 hospitalizations of people receiving care for COVID-19 in Peterson Regional Medical Center in Kerrville
