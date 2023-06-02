Murr makes statement on Ken Paxton impeachment

by Andrew Murr
Texas Rep., District 53
The actions of the Texas House of Representatives today sends a strong signal to all Texans that members of our body hold the integrity and sacred trust placed in our public officials in the highest regard.
I have refrained from comment on this topic until now, due to my role as the chairman of the General Investigating Committee. Further, as the House member who filed the Articles of Impeachment against Attorney General Paxton in the form of House Resolution 2377, I believed it was important to complete the process before commenting. Now that the House has approved HR 2377 by a vote of 121 to 23, I feel compelled to speak.
These articles are a direct result of the General Investigating Committee’s months-long investigation into the actions of the Office of Attorney General, specifically Mr. Paxton himself. This investigation was initiated in March when Mr. Paxton personally requested a taxpayer-funded $3,300,000 settlement to former high-ranking OAG staffers who identified and reported his various indiscretions while in office.
Throughout the course of the investigation, we discovered numerous activities that constitute unethical and potentially criminal conduct. These violations of the public trust are alarming and show a systematic pattern of behavior that every member of our committee felt needed to be addressed in a public forum. That took place today on the House Floor, and after hours of deliberation and debate, my colleagues have determined that it is appropriate for the Texas Senate to hold a trial to determine whether or not Mr. Paxton is fit to remain in office.
I understand that some people are upset by the actions we have taken, but holding the powerful to account is often an uncomfortable and lonely endeavor. Make no mistake, Mr. Paxton is a very powerful man, and he enlisted the help of his very powerful friends to attack this process, to engage in childish name-calling, to make political and personal threats against members of the House, and to use further taxpayer resources, via the staff of his state agency, to lobby members and attempt to influence their votes. Throughout all of it, however, Mr. Paxton has not disputed any of the evidence against him.
On the House floor today, I outlined the process moving forward. Once the Texas Senate has received the Articles of Impeachment, they will organize and begin a trial for Mr. Paxton. During this trial, Mr. Paxton will be entitled to legal counsel, will be able to cross-examine witnesses, will be able to challenge evidence, and will argue the merits of the case against him to a jury of his peers, the 31 Texas State Senators. I remain confident this process will reveal the full extent of his actions and that the members of the Texas Senate will take their duty to remain fair and impartial seriously.
As an attorney, I’ve always counseled jurors that we should judge people by their actions, not by their name, title or position of power. I believe that having a transparent government that the public has faith and confidence in is what separates us from much of the rest of the world. All too often might makes right, and the strong-arm tactics that Mr. Paxton and his friends have engaged in carry the day. But not this day. Today was a victory for ethics, morality, the rule of law, and for the people of Texas.
