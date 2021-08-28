Labor Day ‘Walk-A-Fun’ planned

All residents and visitors in the Kerrville area on the Labor Day holiday are invited to spend part of that Monday holiday walking the Kerrville River Trail for the Kerrville Rotary Club’s revived “Walk-a-Fun.”
Chairman Marta Diffen said this is the fifth annual “Walk-a-Fun” for the local service club, if no one counts the gap in 2020 because of COVID-19.
She has been a Noon Rotary Club member for four years; and in 2021 is secretary of the board of the organization.
This group is led by a group of officers who take office at lesser levels knowing their practice is to “move up the ladder” to eventually become president and then a former president.
Diffen will become president in 2022, she said.
This year she is in charge of this annual walk along the Guadalupe River via the city’s River Trail.
“This ‘Walk-a-Fun’ was started by Kristy Vandenburg when she was Rotary president. She was the first one to realize there was no organized Labor Day activity offered to bring people together,” Diffen said.
“We want people to enjoy the River Trail for that morning and have it bring the community together.”
She said this walk is not a “timed” event and there is no charge to participate.
Rotary Club members will provide signage and water stations with free bottles of water.
The route is planned for one and a half miles out, and one and a half miles back with the planned start at 9 a.m. in the center of Louise Hays Park with free registration under the Sidney Baker bridge.
“People can either walk to the west on the River Trail from there on Tranquility Island and past that, or to the east towards G Street,” she said. “We expect most people will wrap it up by noon.”
She said this event had grown to about 300 people, before last year.
“Since most people have a holiday for Labor Day, we hope to see parents, and children of all ages.”
She said, “This is not a fundraiser. We just want people to enjoy the river and meet people who are kindred spirits. They can all get a little bit of exercise and some community interaction. They can walk or run on the River Trail – their choice. And if there are ‘walking clubs’ out there who want to participate as groups, they’re welcome, too.”
Diffen said the Noon Rotary members also hope for some extra volunteers from the Interact Club members from Tivy High School, while they are collecting volunteers from among Rotarians.
“In addition to the walk itself, this year we are adding an information stop right along the river in the park for a ‘Josh the Otter Water Safety Program’,” she said. “This year it will be part of the walk at the river, with a puppet, and we hope to have people demonstrating the floating technique that the program teaches, in the river at Louise Hays Park.”
This activity will probably happen at 10 a.m., she said.
The Rotary Club also will have related coloring books for the children attending.
Diffen said because of the COVID uncertainties from last year into this year, the organizing committee decided to offer only the walk itself with the water stations each direction, and the Josh the Otter program.
Other Rotary activities
Diffen said the Noon Rotary Club members also have volunteered to pick up trash along Goat Creek Road; helped build a Habitat for Humanity house or two; and worked to fill food packets for the “Rise Against Hunger Project” held at Schreiner University.
“This project often has included members of the Morning Rotary Club and the Satellite Club,” she said.
“All the Rotary Club presidents have been exceptionally supportive; and there’s been a high level of connectivity among the clubs,” she said.
For more information on the Walk-a-Fun, email her at MDiffen@schreiner.edu.
