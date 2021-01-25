KISD issues statement following former teacher indictment, arrest

Kerrville ISD was notified on January 23, 2021 that Aaron Chatagnier, a former Tivy High School teacher, was indicted by the 216th District Grand Jury and formally charged with two counts of improper relationship with a student and two counts of sexual assault.
The teacher began working for Kerrville ISD on Aug. 15, 2016, and he resigned his position on April 30, 2018. The district filed a report with the Texas Education Agency Office of Educator Investigations on May 7, 2018, and a reprimand was placed on his teacher certification by the Texas Education Agency.
Additionally, the district filed a second report with the Texas Education Agency on June 2, 2020, when the district became aware of the investigation that led to this indictment.
Kerrville ISD has, and will continue to fully cooperate with the Kerrville Police Department, the 216th District Attorney’s Office, and the Texas Education Agency to ensure the continued safety of students and the community.
