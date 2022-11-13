Rhythm Hills Music Company now open

Two local entrepreneurs along with another partner have opened a new music store in the Winwood Shopping Center on Hill Country Drive. After Yo-Mo music store closed one of the partners in that business, Brian Chmylak, and local musician and performer, Matthew James Butler and their partner Dennis Johnson, joined forces to open Rhythm Hills Music Company last month.
After a 16-year law enforcement career in Kerr and Bandera counties, Chmylak retired from Helotes PD, and then decided to follow his dream to open a music store in Kerrville.
“This is something you build every day,” Chmylak said.
The store stocks an impressive number of guitars, drums, amplifiers, both wind and wood instruments, keyboards and music-related items. They also have instruments specifically sized for children or can order whatever a customer needs.
“We are a new option for parents and grandparents looking for the perfect gift for kids this Christmas,” Chmylak said. “We have drums, guitars and several other instruments for children and have some more coming in.”
Chmylak, who has lived in Kerrville for 25 years, said he does not play any instruments himself so he does more of the engineering and technical part of the business, especially the sound equipment that is available for lease to venues around the Hill Country. He also repairs instruments, if needed. The store offers used music equipment for sale.
“Matt takes care of the front and the retail part of the business and I take care of the back,” Chymlak said.
Chymlak said they plan to revive the “teen music circle” that once was active at the Yo-Mo music location. They also hope to add “teen karaoke” program at their new location.
“We want to work with the schools directly and the kids, because kids need more opportunities around here,” he added. “We will create a positive environment for kids interested in music, but everyone is welcome to come.”
He said they plan to advertise the music circle and karaoke in newspapers and social media.
“We’re not sure when we will start, but hopefully in the next month, that’s the plan. My primary goal is to work with the kids in this community,” he said.
Chymlak said they have a large group of kids that were previously involved and that the Tivy Guitar Club will be joining the program.
His son Zack is a drummer in the Tivy Marching Band.
Matthew Butler is a performer, both a singer and song writer. He works with several local bands and performs solo also. He does three or four shows a week locally.
He also teaches voice lessons in addition to both guitar and piano lessons. He currently has seven students between the age of 11 and 60-plus.
Butler is trained as a classical pianist and has played piano since the age of nine or 10. He also plays guitar, bass, drums and the mandolin.
He moved to the area about 10 years ago and lived a short time in San Antonio before moving back to Kerrville. He graduated from the University of North Texas where he majored in business which he said helps him with running the Rhythm Hills store.
“I played music all through college and was heavily involved in the theater also,” Butler said.
Butler said he only started performing in the local area during the COVID pandemic. Since the decline of COVID he has “picked up the pace” and now has a lot more momentum to his performances.
He frequently performs at Café at the Ridge and has performed at the Arcadia Theater. He has also worked with local radio stations and other venues like the Kerrville Folk Festival.
“I want to start a music academy and call it the Kerrville School of Rock. I want to teach kids to use the musical instrument first and then how to perform with it. Then, hopefully, they can form a band and be able to perform at the Arcadia for parents and friends.”
Butler recently worked with the Arcadia to host a group of third-graders when he performed and then spoke to the students about being a professional musician.
“I feel everything is about reputation and integrity. My mission is to make Rhythm Hills a hub for artists and musicians in the community,” Butler added.
For more information stop by Rhythm Hills Music Company at 733 Hill Country Dr. in the Winwood Shopping Center next door to China Town Restaurant or go to www.rhythmhillsmusic.com.
