22 tons of trash removed from the Guadalupe River in 2020

The Upper Guadalupe River Authority recently announced that 22 tons of trash was removed from in and around the Guadalupe River and its tributaries in Kerr County during 2020.
“Many Kerr County residents chose to stay closer to home for recreation during summer 2020 and we started observing an increase in people at the various river crossings in April. The increased use, especially at the most popular swimming holes, unfortunately resulted in an increase in trash collected at these locations. UGRA remains committed to our Trash Free Initiative program and will continue reinforcing the importance of litter prevention in our education programs as well,” said Ray Buck, UGRA General Manager.
UGRA’s Trash Free Initiative program is comprised of three main components:
• Year-round routine garbage pickup at river crossings;
• The Annual River Clean Up event, and;
• The litter patrol program. UGRA currently contracts with a local company, Garrett Services, to pick up trash at a number of low water crossings on the North Fork, South Fork, Town Creek, Johnson Creek and the main stem Guadalupe River throughout the year.
In 2020, a total of 754 visits to 15 different river crossings removed 35,995 pounds of trash.
UGRA records the total amount of trash collected on each day the river crossings cleanup is conducted. This year, the month of May netted the most trash collected with a total of 7,135 pounds, with August and July close behind with 6,700 and 6,685 pounds, respectively.
The summer months are consistently the time of year when littering is at a peak as many people gather near the Guadalupe River for recreation. This year, the largest single day total of 2,115 pounds of trash was collected immediately after the July 4th holiday.
In addition to the year-round effort, UGRA hosts an Annual River Clean Up event to promote awareness of the litter problem by involving the community. In 2020, the 17th Annual River Clean Up could not be held as a one-day event as in years past. Instead, UGRA reimagined the River Clean Up to allow volunteers to cleanup anytime from July – October in small groups, at their own pace, while maintaining social distancing.
The response was tremendous and exceeded expectations. In all, 442 volunteers spent 1,061 hours collecting 9,189 pounds of trash from the Guadalupe River watershed in Kerr County. During summer 2020 as a proactive measure to reduce littering, UGRA once again funded litter patrols with licensed peace officers at the most popular river crossings to promote the message, “Pack it in…pack it out.” In addition, UGRA’s environmental education programs focus on preserving the water quality of the Guadalupe River.
UGRA also sponsors community groups that are enthusiastic about keeping the Guadalupe River and Kerr County trash free. Some groups organize routine events and UGRA provides supplies to support their efforts. Others contact UGRA for assistance with site selection, trash disposal, and supplies for their group’s community service project. If your group is interested in conducting a cleanup event, contact UGRA for assistance.
