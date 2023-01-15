County mulls grant requests, swears in ESD board member

A number of matters brought by the Kerr County Sheriff were approved, mostly grants and agreements, dealing with safety and equipment at Monday’s meeting of Kerr County Commissioners Court. A new member of the Emergency Services District 2 in Pct. 4 was sworn in, while road improvements and airport paving were also on the table.
Burn bans
First, however, regarding the burn ban, Pct. 1 and 2 bans were still lifted, while the burn bans in Pcts. 3 and 4 were still in place.
$660k Grant
Kerr County Grants coordinator Noel Putnam advised the court that an Operation Lone Star Grant, valued at about $660,180, had been applied for in the fall and had recently been approved.
Its purpose, Putnam said, “was to enhance interagency border security operations supporting Operation Lone Star including the facilitation of directed actions to deter and interdict criminal activity. Program participants shall assist in the execution of coordinated border security operations.”
Kerr County Sheriff Larry Leitha said, “It was not as much as we wanted but we found out that this is one of the larger amounts approved in this area.”
He said that Kerr was a third-tier level county on border security and added, “We were extremely fortunate to get this.”
Sheriff’s Office
The Sheriff proposed signing another contract with Motorola Solutions for a Watch Guard Body Worn Camera system and cloud storage network, noting that their present body worn cameras were discontinued at end of 2022, and he had found another brand.
Instead of 34 cameras, Leitha said he wanted to get 60, which would include units not just for his deputies but for animal control personnel and county constables. He said the county could add on to their Motorola communications contract for maintenance and make it affordable.
Regarding that contract, Leitha said he needed an addendum, but when voting, Pct. 1 Commissioner Harley Belew (who was absent when it was approved last month) abstained, followed by Paces, who said he was opposed to using any ARPA funds by the county altogether. The County Judge, Rob Kelly, along with Pct. 3 Commissioner Jonathan Letz and Pct. 4 Commissioner Don Harris, approved the motion.
Leitha got permission to approve a temporary mutual aid agreement with Kerr County and a number of other law enforcement entities (the 32nd and 100th Judicial District Attorney’s Offices, Carson County, Fayette County and Guadalupe County sheriffs offices), as well as city of Wharton Police Department. This was to hold a group task force meeting from Feb. 27-March 2, 2023, of whom Leitha called “20 heavy-hitters from all over Texas,” to solidify and discuss law enforcement and interdiction cooperation.
Letz asked how Leitha got so many faraway agencies to come.
“It was just whoever wanted to come,” Leitha said. “It was who had the time.”
The court accepted a $25 donation from Network for Good to the Kerr County Sheriff’s fund.
ESD #2 board
Cathy Becker took the oath when approved unanimously by the court to take the place of Butch Mise on Emergency Services District 2 board. Don Harris, who said Mize had served a couple of terms, said the county was fortunate to have Becker join the team.
Airport board
Kerrville/Kerr County Airport Board president Mary Rohrer asked the court to approve a resolution supporting the pavement program by signing a resolution enabling the project to participate in a statewide program that will improve taxiways and other airport features this summer.
Rohrer said that it is a TxDOT project, valued at more than $1.4 million, which includes five airports. It is “a lot of money, a great opportunity to help with our major runways.”
Ninety percent is being paid by TxDOT, she added, and the rest by Kerrville and Kerr County which needed to approve the resolution first. The court approved it unanimously.
Victims Advocate grants
Victims Advocate director Pam Peter received full approval for a resolution to apply for grants, a routine the court has followed for about 10 years.
Public Improvement Districts
Belew wanted to set a workshop to discuss the county’s need to create public improvement districts in Kerr County in the future. He said the meeting was going to be needed to set them up, in order that real estate developers help bring county roads in their new subdivisions up to standards.
Harris agreed it was needed, saying “It is an ongoing problem.”
“We want our roads to be safe,” Belew said. “I don’t want to restrict the developers... but we need help. The burden should be put on the person creating the traffic.”
Kerr County Tax Assessor Collector Bob Reeves said that a neighboring area will pay for the roads, paying off the bonds. He said that the county still has one road district left, in Pct. 4, that is nearly done paying off its bond.
“It’s a way to provide for future problems that may arise, to alleviate those problems,” Reeves said. “Medina County is using that to some degree.”
Public input
In the public input portion of the meeting there were two speakers.
First, Melissa Downs of Kerrville, a member of the Kerrville Pets Alive! board, said that on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2021, they held an adoption event at the Kerr County Animal Control facility, during which time 25 visitors came and eight pets found new homes. It allowed working families a convenient time to come out and participate.
“The (pets) were chipped and adopted, and that was more than an average day at the KCAS,” Downs said.
Thanking facility head Reagan Givens, and the court, for allowing the event, she asked if the court would consider allowing a similar event one Saturday a month.
A second speaker, Howard Oates, addressed the court, reading a letter written by Bonnie Wallace to Texas Governor Greg Abbott, which objected to what was deemed “much sexualization of Texas children” through materials in libraries and school. The speaker asked for legislative solutions since “local policy has been failing to address the problem,” and to designate it an emergency item that will move it along faster.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.