County mulls eclipse, KCAS opertations

The Kerrville-Kerr County Airport, leasing county vehicles, marketing eclipses and prescribed burn information were among the items Kerr County Commissioners Court tackled on Monday.
Several comments were made ahead of the agenda items, although the court could not respond in the public comment portion of the meeting.
Animal operations
Diane McMahon asked that the next time the archaeology group uses Flat Rock Lake, that the park be made accessible to residents who with to drive in and take their dogs to the dog park. She said that the gate was closed and she could not go in.
Kerrville Pets Alive! cofounder Karen Guerriero, gave an update on what has been going on. She said that on May 14, more than 100 people came in for their pet vaccinations, and 300 vaccines were dispensed as well as 116 rabies vaccinations, and they implanted 100 micro-chips. She added that on May 11, a difficult situation grew when 49 dogs were seized, creating an overflow at the Kerr County Animal Control shelter.
KPA! set up at the “Ag Barn,” thanks to space from the 4-H members. Guerriero thanked the staff for kennels, fans, food and water, which the KPA volunteers have continued to monitor from 7:30 a.m.-9 p.m. She thanked them and Karen Johnson for leading the group.
She is hoping that they can continue weekend adoptions there, since the county shelter is not open to the public then.
KPA!’s Brenda Hughes received the Kerrville Kindness award by City Council last Tuesday.
“Thank you for allowing us to serve the animals,” she said.
Prescribed burns seminar
Texas Parks and Wildlife biologist Ryan Reitz presented information on an upcoming seminar on prescribed burning which will be held June 3, from 1-5 p.m., at the Kerr Wildlife Management Area. It is open to the public. He said that area fire departments have been invited.
“It is a great networking event,” Reitz said, adding that the event will feature information on hunting, laws, history, and legal aspects of prescribed burning, how it affects the land and how good land stewards use fire. There will be a field tour and panel discussion.
“It won’t be about what to burn, but will go over how prescribed burns are implemented in Kerr County,” he added.
KWMA is a location where research is done on topics including whitetail deer, invasive species, and feral swine. It’s located at 2625 FM 1340, north of Hunt.
Eclipse report
Kerr County Emergency Management Coordinator William “Dub” Thomas said that the upcoming annular and full solar eclipses will be bringing in about 150,000 visitors to the area to watch the rare events, in 2023 and 2024.
“We should have a committee that can work at marketing these eclipse events,” Thomas said, “and find how to keep them here as long as possible.”
He said that Gillespie County has a website which shows there will be solar viewing in 2024 at Lady Bird Johnson Park.
“We might be able to model our publicity on theirs,” he added, but declined to take over the marketing work.
Pct. 4 Commissioner Don Harris said that the event will “put a big strain on every business in town, restaurants, for fuel ...”
Thomas said “It’s going to be a big money-maker for everyone. Local folks need to know it’s coming and capitalize on it.”
The city has a committee working on it, and the county should work with the City of Ingram and the West Kerr Chamber of Commerce.
Pct. 3 Commissioner Jonathan Letz said they could use the event center and the park. He was concerned about property damage with large crowds.
However, they agreed it will be a challenge since people will be crowded in certain spots, creating traffic hazards. The visiting public should be directed with signage on where to go.
Pct. 1 Commissioner Harley Belew said he was skeptical about how many people will actually come, while Thomas listed small towns having large crowds at previous eclipses.
Thomas said that they should be aware of other entities and their plans so that it is clear what will happen.
Airport
The court covered several agenda items dealing with the Kerrville/Kerr County airport, including kudos to airport board head Mark Mosier with a proclamation for his years of service.
“It’s more about our team,” Mosier said. “We have always had a good board and leadership. We have a better strategic board now more than ever, whose ‘airport IQ’ is higher than most.”
Mosier said he will be transitioning to a different area, helping the new ownership at Mooney Aircraft take over. He noted the plans for the aircraft manufacturer will include beefing up its recently downsized work staff, which hopefully will grow from its present 35 people up to 130 employees in the next 12-18 months.
He also said a new enterprise from California, headed by Bob Rice, is in with refurbished helicopters. Rice bought helicopters from U. S and German government stock, and resells them in like-new condition.
Rice, who set up shop on eight acres near the airport, will be adding many new employees.
Mary Rohrer, airport manager, discussed the Row Hangar project scope, funding construction contract and agent authorization. She said the airport is pursuing a four-unit option of row hangars, but when getting bids, starting with two units, then adding on.
Including all the proposed funding, she said, they are looking at about $1.2 million, which comes from an aviation grant, city and county funds, and TxDOT.
Due to intricacies of paperwork, and an FAA cutoff extension, she said they are not sure when and what they will receive.
“I’m waiting on direction on funding,” Rohrer said.
Letz said that the interlocal agreement will allow moving money.
“We are trying to pull it all together, but we are up against a timeline,” Rohrer added.
County Attorney Heather Stebbins said the court should vote after the interlocal agreement is finished, and that the city of Kerrville still has to approve the interlocal agreement.
With County Judge Rob Kelly abstaining, the four commissioners voted to pass action on the scope of the Row Hangar project.
The full court voted to approve applying for the TxDOT Airport Rescue Plant Grant.
Rohrer presented a report on the 2022-2023 Airport Operations and Capital Budgets, which will need further review and adjustments depending on the county’s new budget coming up in the next few months. The bottom line appeared to be about $5.4 million.
Following what Letz called “a few minor changes,” the court unanimously approved the amended interlocal agreement for the Kerrville/Kerr County Airport and the Airport Board.
Veteran Service Officer
Following an executive session, the court agreed to appoint assistant Veteran Service Officer Jennifer Sanchez to an interim VSO spot in the absence of the permanent VSO, Marty Mistratta, who has been away on military duty.
Center Point street closure
Center Point Independent School District police chief Michael Earney requested and received approval for a public hearing on July 11, 2022 that would address the closure of the 100 block of Kelly Street during school hours.
Due to numerous snags in the traffic flow of students walking amid cars navigating around school property, Earney said they would like to mitigate the concern of accidents. Kids on phones and texting as they walk, with cars lined up, is another problem. Signage and traffic cones have not been effective enough.
They propose a barrier on Kelly St. and other measures from Monday through Friday, 7:45 a.m.-3:30 p.m. during school days.
County vehicles
There was a lengthy discussion about approval for new vehicles for several county departments. They allowed 10 leased vehicles for Road and Bridge and two for Engineering.
The Sheriff’s department had already made deals for new vehicles, although they had to change from Enterprise leasing to another source.
“The availability was limited, and there were supply chain problems,” Leitha said, but they were able to make a deal.
Leitha said that this year they added eight Chevy Tahoes, which “should be here by the end of June.”
The court approved, although the contract with Enterprise will be amended so that if the vehicles are not acceptable or the county changes its mind, they will not be held to taking the vehicles.
During the discussion with R&B head Kelly Hoffer, who said she needed new vehicles to replace aging ones, Belew voiced a string of objections, saying that “This is not good business practice,” “Do we really need these now,” “It should not have been presented this way,” and “Haste makes waste.”
Harris said he thought the county “can’t miss an opportunity on placing orders.”
Hoffer countered Belew’s remarks, saying, “I ordered a dump truck before Oct. 1, (2021) and I had to wait to order. When I ordered it, it went up $6,000 but I still don’t have it. They said the earliest would be in December and it will go up even more, by $10,000-12,000.
“On diesel trucks, we switched to gas from diesel, which then cost $6,000-7,000 to repair. ... We’re getting where repairs are getting more frequent ... so we can keep pumping money in. I’m still waiting for a dump truck, that will take more than a year.”
At the end, all the court voted in favor of the vehicles for Engineering and Road and Bridge. The Sheriff’s vehicles had already been approved.
Document fees
A $25 increase in fees by County Clerk Jackie Dowdy was approved, after she said the Kerr County fee of $5 per plat page was not enough to cover labor and storage costs. Other counties charge far more. Dowdy said developers usually pay these fees.
Plats and hearings
The court approved all agenda items 1.14 through 1.19, dealing with plats and hearings.
Sexual Assault Recovery Team
Kelly raised the subject of the Sexual Assault Recover Team, which he said would be comprised of up to a dozen members, including law enforcement and legal personnel. It is an unfunded mandate by the 87th Texas Legislature, and supported by Hill Country Cares. It will compile data on sexual assaults.
Since Kerr County has fewer than 250,000 residents, it will partner with other area counties for a regional team of law enforcement and health professionals. They will pool resources to ensure better outcomes for victims of sexual assault.
