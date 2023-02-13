The public is invited to a free program on the “Civil War in the Hill Country,” presented by Dr. Donald S. Frazier on Feb. 21, 2023, from 6:30-8 p.m., at the Pioneer Museum Sanctuary, 312 W. San Antonio St., Fredericksburg.
Frazier, who is director of the Texas Center at Schreiner University, will describe how this national tragedy unfolded in the valleys and hills of this once remote Texas region. He will discuss how the specter of war haunted places like Gillespie, Kendall, and Kerr counties and would leave an indelible mark on the people who called the Hill Country home.
A graduate of the University of Texas at Arlington and Texas Christian University, Frazier is the award-winning author of six books on the Civil War, and has taught at Texas Christian University, McMurry University, and Schreiner University. He has been a consultant on frontier heritage trails and museums, and is an advisor to the Alamo, the State Board of Education, and the Texas 1836 Project.
The event is free. Doors open at 6 p.m. with light refreshments. Seating is limited.
This one-time program is presented by the Texas Center at Schreiner University in collaboration with the Gillespie County Historical Society, and is underwritten by a grant from the Hill Country Historical Foundation, which provides financial support to organizations working to preserve the cultural, social, physical, and natural landscape of Texas.
For information on the event, contact the Pioneer Museum at (830) 990-8441 or visit www.pioneermuseum.org.
