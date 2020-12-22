KPUB receives ‘Certificate of Achievement for Excellence’

The Kerrville Public Utility Board has been awarded the “Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting” for its Comprehensive Annual Financial Report.
This prestigious recognition comes from the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada.
The CAFR has been judged by an impartial panel to meet the high standards of the program, which includes demonstrating a constructive “spirit of full disclosure” to clearly communicate its financial story and motivate potential users and user groups to read the CAFR.
The Certificate of Achievement is the highest form of recognition in the area of governmental accounting and financial reporting, and its attainment represents a significant accomplishment. This year marks the 27th time KPUB has received this prestigious award.
“KPUB is proud to once again receive the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting,” said KPUB CFO, Jill Sadberry. “This award demonstrates that KPUB goes above the minimum of generally accepted accounting requirements to ensure full disclosure and transparency to our community.
This award could not be achieved without the hard work of our entire organization."
The GFOA established the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting Program in 1945 to encourage and assist state and local governments to go beyond the minimum requirements of generally accepted accounting principles, to prepare comprehensive annual financial reports that indicate the spirit of transparency and full disclosure, and then to recognize individual governments that succeed in achieving the goal.
The GFOA of the United States and Canada is a major professional association serving approximately 19,000 government finance professionals with offices in Chicago, Ill. and Washington D.C.
KPUB’s finance department includes Chief Financial Officer Jill Sadberry; Comptroller Gerald (Jerry) Bryla; Property Accounting Clerk Nikole Lee; and Accounts Payable Clerk Laura Robinson.
