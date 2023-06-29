County eyeing tax increase to assist budgeting

Crafting a budget for Kerr County each year is a multi-stepped effort for the county’s chief financial officer who is the county judge, plus the four commissioners.
The process of development of the budget begins in the early summer, when elected officials and department heads submit their individual requested budget to the county judge, who then works with the county auditor to produce a proposed budget.
The proposed budget for FY 2023-24 was presented to the commissioners’ court earlier this month by County Judge Rob Kelly, and the basic budget before changes or additions are made is almost $50 million.
“I have an economics and political science degree from the University of Texas, and I learned about a balanced budget long ago,” said Kelly. “My goal was not to raise the tax rate the first year I was in office, and we didn’t. In the three years since we have cut the tax rate each year. My hope and prayer is we don’t have to increase it this year, but it looks kind of grim. A lot will depend on what happens in the budget workshops.”
A two-cent tax increase per $100 value on property would raise approximately $1 million in revenue, if approved.
Kelly explained that it has been possible not to increase the tax rate because the property appraisals by the Kerr Central Appraisal District, which the county has no control over, have steadily increased.
“What we have adopted each year is a ‘no new tax revenue rate’ which means the tax rate stays the same or decreases, but the property value increases produce sufficient funding needed for the county to operate,” Kelly said.
“We have nothing to do with the appraisal process. We only set a tax rate based on the appraised values we receive, which allows us to spend basically the same amount,” Kelly explained.
The state of Texas recommends that a taxing entity (county, city, water district, river authority, road district, etc.) keep 25 percent of its operating expenses in “the bank” and available during the year.
“Right now, Kerr County has over 40 percent of the recommended funds available. My goal in this year’s budget is to have another ‘no new tax revenue rate’ or lower the rate for the fifth year in a row,” Kelly said last week.
His proposal presented to the commissioners is the almost $50 million budget with an additional $9.7 million available from the fund balance in the “bank account.”
“I assumed a no new tax revenue rate in my budget proposal, but I excluded certain costs that need to be budgeted because the decision on those needs will need to be made by the full commissioners’ court,” Kelly said.
Therefore, his proposed budget does not include the airport, road and bridge department, IT, sheriff’s office and jail and a proposed incentive proposal for first responders nor a proposal for incentive pay for road and bridge employees who successfully gain their commercial driver licenses (CDL).
“My proposed budget does not include any new hires, but we expect in the budget workshops that there will be requests for new positions in some of the departments. Each one will have to be negotiated by the full court,” Kelly added.
The county faces a 4.2 percent increase in medical insurance costs for next year, which is only a slight increase over this year’s costs. The county’s insurance is through the Texas Association of Counties and the county pays the full premium costs for employees only and the employee pays for any family members added to the coverage. The county’s HR Director proposed possibly requiring county employees to pay a part of the estimated $58,000 increase next year.
“We have never asked our employees to pay for any of their own insurance,” said Pct. 3 Commissioner Jonathan Letz last week. None of the others on the court expressed an opinion on requiring employee contributions to the health insurance costs.
Kelly said currently the biggest personnel issues facing the county are the need for more deputies and the critical need for more road and bridge employees. The county faces the same issues in hiring as other large employers in the area, and that is an available labor pool and the lack of affordable housing for the workers.
“We could afford to spend up to $10 million out of the reserves because we’ve (all the county elected officials and department heads) been very frugal for many years,” Kelly said. “In the budget process we will have to be able to put all the pieces together and come up with a ‘whole’ and then see what the ‘whole’ is going to cost us.”
The county commissioners will have to approve a budget by the end of August. The first budget workshop with elected officials and department heads, which lasted almost four hours, was on Monday, June 19 and another workshop is scheduled for tomorrow, June 29 at 9 a.m. The workshops give the elected and appointed officials the opportunity to ask and answer questions and justify any changes in their budget requests before the final version is approved in August. A proposed tax rate will be approved, hearings held where the public can have input and finally the tax rate will be adopted in September based on the final budget numbers needed to operate the county’s multiple services for another fiscal year beginning Oct. 1.
