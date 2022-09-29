KCSO sting operation nets three arrests

An undercover sting operation conducted by the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office resulted in the arrest of three individuals and siezure of methamphetamine.
According to Kerr County Sheriff Larry Leitha, KCSO Special Investigations Unit investigators utilized social media to make contact with one of the suspects.
“After connecting on a social media platform, a female suspect identified as Luz Marie Carmona, 22, of San Antonio, arranged to sell approximately a half ounce of methamphetamine to an undercover officer,” Leitha said. “Acting on this information the SIU, with assistance from the Central Texas Criminal Interdiction Unit, conducted a stop in the 1300 block of Sidney Baker and detained Ms. Carmona.”
Leitha said two male suspects were inside the vehicle at the time of the traffic stop who were identified as Mikel Jaycub Connor, 26, of Von Ormy and Eduardo Gonzalez, Jr., 21, of San Antonio.
“Upon processing the vehicle, officers recovered a loaded 9mm semi-automatic pistol, 100 rounds of ammunition, drug paraphernalia and approximately 25 grams of methamphetamine,” Leitha said.
Carmona was arrested for manufacture or delivery of four to 200 gms. of a controlled substance, Penalty Group 1; and unlawful carrying of weapon. She is being held on bonds totaling $27,000, Leitha said.
Gonzalez was arrested for manufacture or delivery of four to 200 gms. of a controlled substance, Penalty Group 1; and unlawful carrying of weapon, and was booked into the Kerr County Jail on bonds totaling $27,000, according to Leitha.
Connor was arrested for manufacture or delivery of four to 200 gms. of a controlled substance, Penalty Group 1; and engaging in organized criminal activity, and was booked into the Kerr County Jail on bonds totaling $175,000, Leitha said.
“The KCSO SIU and our CTCIU interdiction partners did a great job in disrupting this organization, one that was actively pushing drugs into our community all the way from San Antonio,” Leitha said. “The message remains clear to those who seek to make money while harming Kerr County residents … Our teams will continue to pursue every legal method to catch you and introduce you to the criminal justice system. We appreciate the cooperative work put in by the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office, and the determination of all these officers to protect our families.”
Leitha said charges may be added or modified prior to trial.
