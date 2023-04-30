Vets no longer ‘Missing in America’

The Kerrville American Legion Post 208 was host to the Missing in America Project during their stopover in Kerrville last Thursday night.
The local post provided a place for the 11 urns of cremains of veterans (nine men and two women) destined for interment at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery in San Antonio on Friday afternoon. They also provided a local veteran as an honor guard to stay overnight with the urns at the post headquarters.
“This is the second time we have been asked to watch over the urns while the transporters get something to eat and rest overnight,” said George McHorse Jr., Adjutant/Chaplain of the Kerrville Memorial Post 208.
Accompanying the veterans’ remains were a large group of motorcycle riders and others who support the effort to properly honor and respect the veterans by securing a final resting place for the veterans. The project began their transport in Amarillo early Thursday morning and they arrived in Kerrville at approximately 5 p.m.
Each urn and an American flag was ceremoniously carried by a veteran into the American Legion hall and placed on a table for overnight keeping. Friday morning the urns were then returned with a ceremony to the specially outfitted hearse and transported on to Ft. Sam Houston for a 1 p.m. interment.
The urns are gathered thorough the combined, cooperative efforts of volunteers and veteran organizations from funeral homes and occasionally through justice of the peace office or other agencies by the project organizers. The urns contain the ashes of veterans whose families never claimed the cremains after the cremation process was completed, and so they are turned over to the Missing in America Project to be interred with military honors at the national cemetery.
McHorse said several of the local post members joined the group in the motorcycle escort for the urns from Kerrville on to Ft. Sam Houston.
“We told them anytime we can give them a hand, we’ll be here to help,” McHorse said.
In previous years the local Veterans of Foreign Wars post has stepped up to help with the project at their location on Thompson Drive, but in 2022 and now 2023 the American Legion has provided the support needed locally. There are almost 500 members of the local American Legion post, according to McHorse.
The mission of the Missing in America Project is to locate, identify and inter the unclaimed cremated remains of American veterans through the joint efforts of private, state and federal organizations and to provide honor and respect to those who have served this country by securing a final resting place for these forgotten heroes. For more information on the Missing in America Project go to www.miap.us or texas@miap.us.
