Kerrville Fire Department seeks funds for matching grant

The Kerrville Fire Department is seeking year-end donations to support an important need: a six-wheel, all-terrain vehicle. Currently the department has a golf cart that has been outfitted for emergency services. Due to the vehicle’s limitations, it can only be effectively used along the River Trail.
The Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country is matching all donations up to $30,000. The total cost for the vehicle and the rescue equipment that goes with it is $60,000.
“We’re in need of a utility vehicle that can help with wildland fires, water rescue, moving a patient, accessing rough terrain during search and rescue, and helping in ice storms, like taking potable water to stranded residents,” KFD Chief Eric Maloney said.
The Kerrville Fire Department is an “all hazard” fire department, meaning it helps with any number of emergencies beyond fire. The department also has mutual aid agreements with other jurisdictions in Kerr County and surrounding counties, so the vehicle would be used county-wide and possibly regionally in the right circumstances.
“The Community Foundation is honored to pledge this $30,000 matching grant to help the department’s fundraising goal,” said Austin Dickson, the Foundation’s CEO. Many city and county projects throughout the Hill Country have been supported by the Community Foundation over the years. The Foundation is home to charitable funds that benefit Kerrville’s parks and recreation, police, and fire departments. We’re glad to help Chief Maloney and the Kerrville Fire Department with this essential equipment need. Many lives will be saved.”
To donate, please visit www.communityfoundation.net/donate, or mail a check to the Kerrville Fire Department Foundation Fund c/o The Community Foundation, 241 Earl Garrett Street, Kerrville, Texas, 78028. The Community Foundation is a 501(c)(3) public charity, and all gifts are tax-deductible.
