Halloween activities abound

There are a variety of family-friendly Halloween events offered in the Kerrville area; and most of them are suitable for groups with young children. Have a great time!
Friday, Oct. 29
On Friday, the City of Kerrville will announce the winners in the city’s “Scarecrows and Skeletons Showdown” Halloween decorating contest.
Entries were due with photos and addresses Oct. 27 (via email to the Parks and Recreation Dept.), and the city was offering a $100 prize in three categories: Overall favorite, Spookiest, and Funniest.
The winners will be announced on social media, website and by press release.
Decorations were required to be family-oriented and not too frightening or inappropriate for children. Visit the city’s website at www.kerrvilletx. gov.
Saturday, Oct. 30
On Oct. 30 at 3 p.m., a “Halloween Organ Concert” will be presented by Sabrina Adrian, organist of First Presbyterian Church, Kerrville.
The music will reference themes of Reformation and Halloween, including works by Martin Luther, Dietrich Buxtehude, Johann Sebastian Bach, Keon Boellmann, John Knowles Paine, Janet Correll and Charlotte Ore. The church sanctuary is located at 800 Jefferson St., Kerrville; and admission is free.
After dark on Saturday, the City of Kerrville Parks & Recreation Staff will be showing the family-friendly movie “Hocus Pocus,” rated PG, in Louise Hays Park. Families should bring their own chairs/blankets, insect repellent and flashlights. Snacks and beverages will be available for purchase. For information, call 257-7300.
Sunday, Oct. 31
On Oct. 31, from 4 to 6 p.m., a “Trunk or Treat” event will be held First Presbyterian Church, Kerrville.
Volunteers will be providing fun, games and candy in the lot off Earl Garrett St.
For more information, visit the church’s website at www.fpckerrville.org.
Also on Sunday, Oct. 31, from 4 to 6 p.m., Schreiner University offers “Fright Night,” this year a drive-through event.
Families should enter from Memorial Boulevard through the main entrance, and drive slowly around the Acorn Loop where various on-campus groups will have booths and stations, and distribute treats to the guests.
And from 4-6 p.m. on Sunday, the congregation at First Christian Church is offering “Trunk or Treating,” games, hayrides and hot dogs. The church is located at 1900 Goat Creek Pkwy., in Kerrville.
On Sunday 5:30-6:30 p.m., Calvary Temple Church is offering safe Halloween “Trunk or Treating” for free and open to the public. The church is located at 3000 Loop 534, Kerrville, Call 895-3000 for information.
Kerr County
On Sunday from 5 to 8 p.m., the second annual “Pumpkins and Ponies” is offered at Dolce Holistic Horsemanship.
Food, drinks and games will be available from vendors at 325 Deer Park Ln. in Kerrville. There also will be horse-painting, face-painting, hay ride, and a costume contest.
Tickets purchased at the gate are $10 for adults and for children 3 years of age and up. Children age 2 and under can enter for free. (Pre-purchased tickets are no longer on sale.)
For information, call, (210) 834-3507.
Ingram events
The Annual Ingram VFD and Ingram Police Department “Trunk or Treat” will be held 5:30-8:30 p.m. on Sunday at 107 Old Ingram Loop, Ingram. They are offering free fun, snacks, drinks, games, face painting and more.
For information, call 367-2636 or visit the website www.ingrampolice. com.
Also in Ingram, at the Stonehenge II “Pumpkin Patch,” a trick-or-treat event is offered 4-6 p.m. The Hill Country Arts Foundation and its Stonehenge II are located at 120 Point Theater Rd., Ingram
