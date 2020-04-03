'Easter Eggstravaganza' at the Kroc canceled, similar event planned for summer

Due to the recent "Stay At Home" order issued by Governor Greg Abbott mandating all Texas residents remain at home unless providing or receiving "essential" services, the Salvation Army has been forced to cancel the planned April 11 "Easter Eggstravaganza."
The Salvation Army had decided to transition the event to a "drive-through" version, but now have been forced to cancel.
A similar event will be held in the summer and announced at a later date.
