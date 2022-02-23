A call reporting the sound of gunshots in the Loyal Valley Drive area resulted in the arrest two Kerrville men believed to be involved in a dramatic incident that began with an alleged assult and ended with shots fired.
According to Kerr County Sheriff Larry Leitha, deputies were called to the 100 block of Loyal Valley Drive on Saturday, Feb. 18 at 12:37 a.m. after receiving a call from a citizen reporting the sound of multiple gunshots.
“During the investigation, two women at the location were interviewed. Earlier in the evening, one of the women discovered three windows of her vehicle had been smashed while she was inside a pub at 100 Southway Drive,” Leitha said. “After the discovery, the two women proceeded to the 100 block of Loyal Valley Drive to confront the person or persons they believed to be responsible.”
Leitha said the women reported that upon arrival at that location, they were confronted outside the home by Andre Deshawn Parker, 22, of Kerrville.
“During the ensuing altercation, it is alleged that Parker struck one of the women with the butt of a 9mm pistol three times, with the final strike causing the discharge of the firearm. All subjects then fled the scene,” Leitha said.
Leitha said after leaving the Loyal Valley location, the women went to a home in the 100 block of Quail Valley, where they picked up Vidal Lopez Ramirez, 44, of Kerrville.
“The two women and Ramirez returned to the 100 block of Loyal Valley,” Leitha said. “Upon arrival, another altercation ensued, leading to additional shots fired by Parker and Ramirez. Deputies recovered four shell casings at the scene. No gunshot injuries were reported and both firearms were recovered by law enforcement.”
Due to the nature of the threat and charges involved, Leitha said the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team was utilized to help with apprehending the suspects.
“Vidal Ramirez was arrested after a traffic stop by the Kerrville Police Department, with assistance from KCSO Deputies. Andre Parker was arrested in Gillespie County by members of the Kerr County CID, SOD, DPS Narcotics, Texas Ranger Division, and the Fredericksburg Police Department,” Leitha said.
Ramirez and Parker were each charged with one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and are being held on bonds totaling $100,000 each.
“Taking the law into your own hands puts innocent people in danger, and can escalate into violent situations,” Leitha said. “We are glad to have both suspects off the street, given the violence of this case and complete disregard for the safety of others. It’s best to call law enforcement to intervene before taking action to investigate crimes or confront possible perpetrators. With four rounds fired in proximity, it’s amazing that no one was injured.”
Leitha said that as in all criminal cases, charges may be added or modified prior to trial and all suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.