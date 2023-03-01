Holy season

Ash Wednesday, which fell on Feb. 22 this year, marked the beginning of Lent for churches of various Christian denominations throughout the Hill Country.
Fr. Rafael Duda, pastor of Notre Dame Catholic Church in Kerrville, said the Lenten season — the 40-day period of prayer, fasting and penitence traditionally leading up to Easter Sunday — is about more than just preparation for Easter.
“We can use these 40 days to look at our life and try to become a better person, to be closer to God, to who we are and the way we’re living,” he said. “It’s not only liturgical preparation for the Easter celebration — I think God wants us to have to grow.”
There is a strong emphasis on penance, fasting and abstinence during this period, Duda said. At Notre Dame, the Stations of the Cross — a meditation during which penitents walk through and pray in front of 14 different images or stations depicting scenes from the crucifixion of Jesus Christ — is offered every Friday during Lent at 6 p.m. in English and 7 p.m. in Spanish.
“Every Friday, we invite people to come and reflect on what Jesus has done for us (at the crucifixion),” Duda added. “The price of love in this situation was very high.”
But the ultimate purpose of Lent is not just to remember Good Friday, the day on which Jesus died, he said.
“The goal is to remember that we are heading to our resurrection,” Duda noted. “The goal is resurrection; Good Friday is only a stop that we will have to take along the way.”
At the traditional Mass held on Ash Wednesday, he said, it is part of the liturgy to bless ashes and mark the forehead of every attendee with a cross, while repeating a simple prayer — “Repent and believe in the Gospel.”
It’s meant as a reminder of mortality, he said, as is all of Lent — an exhortation to live mindfully.
“The ashes are a symbol,” Duda said. “It goes back to Genesis — we come from ash, from the dirt. God creates us and we will come back to ash in the end — to the ground, perhaps cremation — it is a sign of our passing. We are temporary here.”
It also harkens to other biblical passages such as part of the book of Jonah when repentant Ninevites throw ashes over their heads to make amends.
Some helpful spiritual practices for Lent that can be embraced by all denominations include pursuing more interiority and quietness during the season, Duda explained.
“I always emphasize having more time to reflect, meditate, read your Bible — I recommend the book of Isaiah — and read a chapter a day,” he said. “I (also) recommend making a journal for Lent (asking yourself) every day, “’Where am I? What am I trying to change?’”
For Catholics specifically, Lent brings a renewed opportunity to pursue the sacrament of confession and confess past sins to a priest, Duda said. Notre Dame offers scheduled confessions on Saturday afternoons at 3 p.m., but the pastor noted he makes himself available before and after all weekday Masses as well.
“I really enjoy this moment when people are coming, sometimes after a longer while, making confessions after 20, 30, sometimes 40 years,” he said. “It’s a beautiful moment to bring them peace when they felt guilt or shame and then they say, ‘Hey – I am still loved.’”
Ultimately, Lent is a deeply personal time of growth for all Christians, Duda explained.
“Lent is always a very personal journey,” he said. “Ask yourself — do I wish to change? Do I want to grow? Do I see my shortcomings? Do I want to have more love and peace? We can all do a little more and grow and have more joy and more light in us.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.