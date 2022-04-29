Structure fire victim identified

The identification of the 72-year-old victim of last month’s fatality residential structure fire at 516 West Water St. has been released by the Kerrville Fire Department.
“Investigators, in coordination with the Travis County Medical Examiner’s Office, identified the victim as the owner of the residence, Jackie Luckenbach,” KFD Chief Eric Maloney said. “Investigators made contact with next of kin in San Antonio and funeral arrangements are pending.”
KFD responded to the the fire on April 9 at approximately 11:07 a.m. and extinguished the blaze, which was confined primarily in one bedroom of the residence, Maloney said.
“The cause of the fire is still under investigation pending an autopsy from the Travis County Medical Examiner’s Office,” Maloney said. “At this time, investigators do not have a reason to believe this was a result of an intentional act.”
At the time of the fire, Maloney reported that Luckenbach had surrendered four dogs to Kerr County Animal Services the day before the fire.
“We are glad to report the dogs were fostered together by a single family,” Maloney said. “Since then, all four dogs will be adopted by the foster family at the wishes of the next of kin.”
More details will be reported when available.
