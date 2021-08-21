‘Silent Retreats’ offer refuge amid stress, crisis

During this stressful period across the nation, one group of inviduals is offering a chance to decompress, regroup and rejuvenate through a unique method of spiritual retreats.
“Silent Retreats” are sponsored by St. Peter Upon the Water, a Center for Spiritual Direction and Formation, located on Indian Creek Road in Ingram.
The property was set up as a retreat center by Father Mike Boulette, a former pastor of Notre Dame Catholic Church in Kerrville, and dedicated in 2007. It’s located on about 170 acres on a former ranch.
Spiritual Directors now have two future retreats planned on Oct. 23 and on Nov. 20 for up to 20 women participants at each one.
In the fall, they hope to expand that schedule to two single-day retreats, and two overnight sessions.
Over the years, most participants have learned about the Silent Retreats via church bulletin announcements at Notre Dame Church. But women and men from other churches or faiths also can take part.
Terry Rodriguez of Kerrville said she’s been to at least four Silent Retreats, the last one in 2020.
“For the first one, I did not want to go. But my sister talked me into going,” Rodriguez said. “I guess she heard the voice of God, ‘cause I didn’t. We went to that first one together.
“I’m not a quiet person and I was concerned about too much quiet. But I found I needed it in order to be still and receive the message I was supposed to receive,” she said. “I got more out of it each time I went. You have to be still and push distractions aside, and focus on your walk with God.”
Rodriguez said she feels people use outside noise as a distraction, so as not to focus on what they need to hear.
“Definitely the Holy Spirit is there. It’s a life-changing experience,” she said.
Wide participation
Rose Adami of Kerrville is one of the directors and retreat leaders, and she said word of their one-day silent retreats was spread farther than the church bulletin via the internet and Google. During COVID they drew a few participants from more distance, including Lubbock, Houston and San Antonio.
She wants to expand their network to post “Silent Retreat” information on Facebook; and tell people at area Catholic universities about their program.
Their mission is to create separate opportunities for men and women to encounter God more intimately in an environment of silence, peace and beauty. A retreat brochure points out that Jesus withdrew from daily life, people and the demands of his ministry many times, to be alone with the Father and pray.
Their “philosophy” says a Silent Retreat is “an invitation to a quiet, comfortable space to help silence the noise of modern society in order to know God more deeply. Our retreats interrupt one’s hectic life, offering good food, conferences, prayer, fellowship and spiritual direction. They provide adequate time alone in silence and reflection, on the grounds and in duplexes and houses and in the conference center, leading to a more relaxed state of mind and an openness to hearing God’s voice in the silence.”
All silent retreats are facilitated by “formed Spiritual Directors” (about 15-20 trained now), led by Adami and others; and all “retreatants” receive direction during the retreat.
“Spiritual direction” is Christian conversation and listening, centering on one’s relationship to the God who is always present and active in daily life “in a multitude of (usually unnoticed) ways.”
Adami said when a person slows down, God’s presence can be recognized more clearly, and spiritual direction helps the participant pay attention to God’s communication and love, and grow in intimacy with Him.
“We find we all need to disconnect from the business of our craziness, especially during this time of pandemic. We’ve had retreatants tell us they need this quiet time to re-group, re-fill and move ahead with their mission,” Adami said. “The need is there; and we want to get the word out that we have the best place in the ‘Heart of the Hill Country’ to be still and hear the voice of God.”
Their planning committee met recently and chose the theme for the October and November 2021 retreats, Adami said, Second Kings 4:8-37, about the faithful and hospitable Shunammite woman.
One-day retreats
Adami said when attendees gather for a one-day retreat, they arrive between 7:30 and 8 a.m., and talk as a group over breakfast with the spiritual directors about the chosen scripture. Then retreatants spend most of the day in quiet time for reflection.
“We give them questions to consider, and directors meet with each of them about where God is, in their lives, a ‘faith-sharing’ before they leave. And we close the day with Mass, if there’s a priest available,” she said.
“The acreage is beautiful, with wildlife to observe. We’re across the Guadalupe River from the ‘busy-ness’ - not far, but far enough.”
Information, registration
Silent Retreats are offered at $75 per person; and the retreat center has some scholarship funds available for persons who need help with the cost.
Registration information will be posted on the website, at www.stpeteruponthewater.org.
The mailing address for the retreat center is P.O. Box 509, Ingram, TX 78025-509. Their location is 234 Indian Creek Rd., Ingram. The phone number is (830) 367-5959.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.