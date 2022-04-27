Brent Bates, a local real estate developer and candidate for mayor of Kerrville, was found guilty by a six-man jury on a case involving two City of Kerrville code enforcement violations issued in 2020 during a Kerrville Municipal Court trial held Monday, April 18.
The “Ignore Stop Work Order” and “No Electrical License” charges were issued on Nov. 13, 2020 for work on Bates’ River Guide Village complex, a commercial building located at 1001 Water St., according to Stuart Cunyus, public information officer for the City of Kerrville.
A “Stop Work Order” is a legal demand to cease all employee labor at a job site due to violation of state or municipal laws.
Cunyus said the “No Electrical License” violation was based on “completing electrical work without a permit and improper electrical service feed.”
The violations were issued for Building G of the complex, Cunyus said.
“There is still a stop-work order in place, pending Mr. Bates’ receipt of a finish-out permit,” Cunyus said. “As of today (April 22), the city has issued no finish-out permit for the building.”
Bates was assessed fines totaling $1,662.
According to the written judgment in the case, Bates must pay the fines and continue to cease construction at the location in question.
“If the defendant fails to comply with the orders of this judgment, the defendant shall be committed to the custody of the Sheriff of Kerr County, Texas, and time served in jail shall be credited at a rate of $150 per calendar day or part of a day in jail,” the judgment read.
Bates said he represented himself during the trial and claimed that he had approval from the “chief building official.”
“Unfortunately, they kind of conflated when I was an attorney and when I was talking for myself,” Bates said.
Bates said he will appeal the jury’s decision.Mayoral
candidate found guilty of city code violations
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.