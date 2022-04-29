Monday’s Kerr County Commissioners Court meeting agenda, while not long, took on a longer aspect as a familiar group of area residents once again protested the county’s inclination to keep and use American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds made available from the federal government.
This is apparently the fifth time the court has put the plan on the agenda, but Kerr County Judge Rob Kelly said that this time, he wanted a vote whether or not to accept the funds, since the county was hoping to use the money for communications systems for the Sheriff’s and volunteer fire departments. A total of $10 million will be available when the balance is sent to the county in next month. The item was limited to six speakers but more had their say.
First was Gail Johnson, a Kerr County newcomer who said it was “inadvisable’” to accept the funds, urging the court to find other means to address the needs of the county. She felt that not every project is needed immediately, and urged using local control rather than big government.
Retired veteran Richard King said he and county officials took an oath to uphold protecting constituents from harm.
“These funds are a detriment to our freedoms,” adding that should one recipient misuse these funds, “it puts us in harms’s way.”
He said that the large sum seems to be “burning a hole in their pockets. ... You told us in several meetings that you were going to wait to vote on this until after the elections. ... If you vote on this today, you have lied to us and you can’t be trusted ... what gives you the right to sell our freedom to the federal government?”
Marsha King said that since October, 2021, “We the people have been warning you,” that these funds may be a setup for a domestic coup to transfer power from the states to the federal government.
She warned against being enslaved to “nefarious executive orders,” and while rewards were kicked back to many agencies and organizations, FEMA had the power to suspend laws, arrest citizens without a warrant, and a list of other actions.
“By signing this you have placed every citizen under FEMA,” which would subject people to “crimes against humanity,” perpetrated by the Trojan horse, ARPA, she said.
Next was Bethany Puccio, who praised Pct. 1 Commissioner Harley Belew for “being in our corner and truly serving us as an elected official.”
Puccio said that keeping the $10 million in the bank meant they intended to spend it.
“Broken promises equal broken trust,” she said. “You made promises to a large number of constituents. ... The price of freedom is eternal vigilance.”
She added that President Biden hates America and its people, among other things. She complained about the child tax credit, which she said she had the foresight to save.
“It was all a trap,” she added, “The Biden regime hates the American people and hates America.”
Terri Hall showed her disappointment.
“You promised not to spend the ARPA funds till court cases worked out and funds returned,” she said, noting that Pct. 4 Commissioner Don Harris had said they weren’t in a hurry.
“$10 million is not worth suspending our freedoms,” she said, adding that she did not want to shortchange the sheriff’s office on equipment it needs.
“It’s just political gamesmanship,” keeping an oppressive boot on citizens’ necks.
“Taking the Biden pile of money is the easy, lazy way, but it comes with a cost we’re not willing to pay,” Hall said.
She said the county is generally conservative and should not be spending other peoples money.
Rich Paces, candidate running for Pct. 2 Commissioner, said the county was out of touch with its constituents, adding that “the vast majority of people I talked to don’t want the funds.”
He said that there were too many strings attached to the money, and with its many provisions, would eventually make people “slaves to the government. ... I do not trust this administration or regime.”
He agreed with Belew to send the money back. He said that the sheriff’s equipment still works, and replacing the radios right away was “not that urgent.”
Marie Hemmerlein said they court should look back to 1939, when there was a “cabal,” like there is now.
“All the dominoes and pieces are moving into place,” she said. “We have treasonous individuals carrying out the destruction of our nation. I am appalled. ... We don’t want to be ‘collaborators.’”
Letz said that while he shared a lot of feelings the speakers expressed, he does a lot of research and thinks this comes down to the language in the grant’s executive order. He cited a number of other grants and funding that the court has approved and accepted for years, even back in the Trump years,
He added that the group’s logic “doesn’t make sense. ... People weren’t concerned when Trump was president and we had these grants.”
He advised that people can make changes during elections.
Belew said that since the court had “told public we would hold off until elections, that reflects on us. It’s a trust issue. We mistrust the president, that is where this all hinges.”
He added that there was no need to hurry with the money since the equipment for the sheriff’s department is not yet available.
“We never investigated leasing this stuff,” adding that such a solution might be less costly, that the county could afford to pay. He said he wanted the sheriff’s department to be safe and have the best equipment they can.
Pct. 2 Commissioner Beck Gipson brought up a different point.
“The longer we stall, we will end up down on the list to get it,” he said. “The funds are out there and we have grant administrators who know how to follow these laws. ... We have a need for radios. If we don’t do it now, it will elevate taxes. If we send back it will go to someone else.”
As Kelly motioned for the court to vote to obligate the ARPA funds, he added, “Your group is very vocal. ... We listened, we just don’t agree.”
An additional speaker stood up with an argument on setting precedents, which may lead to action that is not in the interest of the voters, and other consequences.
On the subject of the majority on the matter, Kelly noted, “I take issue that you represent the majority in this county. You are a very vocal group but the vast major of people I have come in contact with understand that money ... is something that would greatly benefit the county.”
The votes to accept the ARPA funds was 3-2, with Belew and Pct. 4 Don Harris opposing.
Use of county facilities
Several matters on the agenda were quickly approved, such as a request by Tivy High School student Cody Taylor to use Flat Rock Lake Park to host a high school cross country meet on Aug. 19 and Sept. 9. The events would last until 1 p.m. each day. The park would likely be closed to vehicular traffic and dogs walking. Advisory signs would be placed several weeks in advance at the park.
Bunny Bond, vice chair of the Kerr County Historical Commission received permission for the upcoming History Youth Camp to be held once more at the Union Church grounds. It will take place in June, and will include learning pioneer life, music, games and crafts and about rural ranching life. Harris said he visited it in 2019 and it was “well worth it.”
Students who finished third and fourth grade are eligible to attend and tuition per child is $50. Only 20 students are admitted each day.
Bond said that the church now has a new floor, making it safe for children to sit. The court voted for, 5-0.
Another observance Bond introduced, Mental Health Awareness, was sponsored by the Alliance on Mental Illness. Starting on May 1, there will be signs placed on the courthouse grounds southwest corner. It is intended to publicize the needs of county, and needs of youth have grown exponentially. The court approved the item, 5-0.
Planning and zoning
The court approved a variance request on subdivision setbacks in a tract in Pct. 4 at the intersection of State Highway 39 and FM Highway 1340 in Hunt, which was to be divided into three lots. The minimum setback calls for 50 feet, but the variance request is for 20 feet.
County engineer Charlie Hastings added that they did a good job of going through the permits, and seemed to meet county requirements.
The buildings have been there many years, and there was no issue with them being there. The court approved it, 5-0, on the condition that if the buildings later are demolished, the setback rule would go to 50 feet.
The court approved a final plat for Love Lee Place, and a preliminary plat for Hirsch Ranch, both in Pct. 4.
Kerrville Folk Festival
The court also approved a hearing on a mass gathering permit for the Kerrville Folk Festival held May 2, at 8:30 a.m. The KFF is scheduled to take place from May 26 until June 12, 2022.
Wastewater conference
Kerr County Environmental Health Department director Ashli Badders was applauded for appearing and speaking at the Texas Onsite Wastewater Association Conference in Galveston in March. She called it a good experience, making new contacts and talking about Kerr County.
Kelly said that the five-county Public Defenders Office will remain as is, while another five counties, headquartered in Medina County, will unite with Atascosa, Wilson, Karnes and Frio counties to form their own PDO. They will receive assistance from Kerr County’s chief PDO John Bull and work with St. Mary’s University to find new attorneys.
County Attorney Heather Stebbins will be in charge of reporting to the state comptroller on 381 Agreements.
Preliminary County budget
Judge Kelly unveiled an early version of the Kerr County “no new revenue” budget for upcoming Fiscal Year 2022-2023.
The language was designed to be simpler, said Bob Reeves, County Tax Assessor/ collector, “but the forms are longer.”
Kelly said that in the past, “We had adopted a tax rate that did not result in an increase income to the county. It’s been the same in the last three years, and is what I am proposing now.”
Kelly said that projected revenues totaled almost $37,902,388, and the expenditures like last year, would be $39,383,445. He added that it is a deficit budget by $1.5 million.
“We budget more than we spend,” he said. “Kerr County has a long tradition of adopting deficit budgets.”
He said that it was designed to have money “if we get in a jam.”
The proposed tax rate is a “no new revenue rate,” Kelly said. He said that wage adjustments to County employees was three percent increase for salaries. The contingency fund is three-quarters of a million dollars.
In 2021, the county returned $4.4 million in the fund balance. He said that this year, it may only total $1 million.
He projected the fund balance to be $12,921,000, which was 44.5 percent, a prudent measure that would allow the county to operate for about half a year.
“I hope we can weather the coming economic conditions,” Kelly added.
