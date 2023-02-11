Off Main Brewing coming soon

A new boutique beer and wine tasting room is poised to open in historic downtown Kerrville in March — the final stop on Laura and Travis Lindner’s business ownership journey that has led them through a global pandemic and back.
The Comanche Trace couple have planned for years to retire from corporate America and open a reimagined craft brewery experience and taproom, according to Laura Lindner, CEO, who also helms marketing for the company and much of operations.
Laura works in digital marketing while her husband and co-founder Travis Lindner works in supply chain management. But when Travis learned to brew in 2015, it was love at first sight. Soon, the couple would launch Off Main Brewing in 2017.
Off Main Brewing produces all its own beer at an operating and manufacturing facility on a family ranch property in Hunt, and locals can find the company’s beers at Arcadia Live, Trailhead Beer Garden, Grapes and Grain and Kerrville Farmer’s Market.
“Lots of people understand wine and cocktails,” Laura Lindner said. “But we had the idea and desire to have a proper tasting room to complement our (brewing) business.”
Wine and champagne are obtained from a distributor, she added.
But before the prospect of a standalone tasting room could get off the ground, the pandemic hit in 2020. In a swift and creative pivot, the couple obtained an old horse trailer and converted it into a mobile taproom – one that offers mobile tastings at farms, weddings and community events. It’s still an exciting part of their business, Laura Lindner said.
In September, the couple was finally able to sign a lease on a brick-and-mortar tasting room in downtown Kerrville and begin needed construction, HVAC and electric work.
Located at 703 Water Street, the 1,700-square-foot taproom is just a few doors down from Arcadia Live on the Guadalupe River, said Laura Lindner.
“We are over the moon to be returning to our family’s roots and opening our signature tasting room in this special community,” she added.
The tasting room, set to open in March, will offer 10 small-batch beers on tap, a selection of local wines and champagnes and charcuterie platters, the Lindners told the Community Journal.
It will offer events like live music, trivia nights and seasonal parties.
Off Main Brewing’s tasting room will also feature mixed-use seating with a bar for date nights and an all-seasons outdoor biergarten area, Laura Lindner added.
The beers brewed are delicious but mainstream in the styles they represent, said Travis Lindner. “The IPA tastes like an IPA: easy to drink, leaves you wanting to have one more.”
Through a commitment to approachability, the Lindners hope to appeal not only to committed craft beer devotees but to customers who might be better versed in wine and just beginning their craft beer journey, he added.
“There’s a production art that goes into it,” Travis Lindner said. “Everyone loves local, everyone loves handmade in the Hill Country, everyone loves the time it takes to make something special. And it can still taste like beer, not like a pecan pie or a margarita.”
He noted his deep gratitude for the support of family members in achieving their dream.
“I want my sons to grow up knowing that hard work matters and that if you set your mind to something, you may not achieve it, but that doesn’t necessarily matter,” he said. “You give it everything you’ve got anyway.”
Laura Lindner said she’s looking forward to the upcoming opening and what the future holds for Off Main Brewing.
“It’s hard work,” she said. “Yes, it is terrifying, but it’s very exciting. This whole thing has really strengthened our faith.”
Travis Lindner said his family’s ancestors settled in Comfort in 1852 in pursuit of a better life and the American dream.
“This dream – this beer – has been 170 years in the making and we’re honored to have the opportunity to share it with our friends, family, neighbors, visitors and amazing people of Kerrville,” he said.
The company is hiring a general manager for the tasting room and will soon be hiring other service roles such as bartenders. For more information about Off Main Brewing, visit www.offmainbrewing. com or follow @offmainbrewing on Instagram.
