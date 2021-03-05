Call center to close, county encourages use of face masks

Amid lowered COVID-19 cases locally, the Kerr County COVID-19 Informational Call Center is scheduled to close at the end of business hours on Friday, March 5.
“Our call volume has dropped to only a handful of calls each day, and the number of volunteers needed to answer calls is minimal now,” said Kerr County Emergency Management Coordinator William B. “Dub” Thomas.
Anyone needing answers to questions regarding the availability or other aspects of the vaccine should call Peterson Health COVID-19 hotline at 896-4200, Option 1. It is accessible from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. Answers to commonly asked questions are also posted on the hospital’s website at: https://www.petersonhealth.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/01/covid-19_faq_1-6-2021_web.pdf. Questions may also be directed to pharmacies at HEB, Walmart and Walgreen’s, Thomas said.
“Our volunteers did an outstanding job – not only in providing information about vaccine availability, but also acted as a sounding board for many elderly citizens to talk to and express their fears and frustrations. All of the volunteers believe they’ve done more for the mental health of most people than giving out vaccine information,” Thomas said.
“I want to thank all of the volunteers who came out to serve their neighbors and not only provide information about COVID-19 vaccines, but also for signing up our citizens for the CodeRed emergency notification system, listening to everyone’s concerns and for just being there for someone in their time of need. They truly are representative of the fine people we have here in Kerr County,” Thomas said.
COVID-19 Status Update
Thomas aggregated information from Peterson Regional Medical Center and the Texas Department of State Health Services’ Region 8 TSA to report the following figures for March 4, 2021:
• 87 Active Cases on official record in the local community. (This figure is two people cases/people fewer than the county’s most recent report on Monday, March 1.)
• 4,082 Recoveries among local citizens who were once confirmed positive for the novel coronavirus, but who have since recovered from its short-term complications. (This figure has increased by 26 people/cases since the county’s last report on March 1.)
• 82 Fatalities – the number of permanent Kerr County residents who have died from COVID-19 since the pandemic’s start. (This number is the same as the last report.)
• 4 New Positive Cases confirmed today through testing by Peterson Health. (This number is up by 1 person/case since the Monday report.)
• 2 Hospitalizations of patients currently in the hospital and receiving care for COVID-19 at Peterson Regional Medical Center. (This number has decreased by 5 – from the 7 COVID-19 patients reported on Monday.)
Vaccine Registration
Citizens who would like to register to receive the COVID-19 vaccine when one becomes available for them locally are invited to call the Peterson Regional Medical Center Pre-Registration Call Center at 1-800-208-3611 between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Mondays through Fridays. Or, to complete the registration process online, visit the hospital system’s site online: https://www.research.net/r/PetersonHealth.
Peterson Health is currently prioritizing the distribution of vaccines by State of Texas mandate, including: health care workers, residents of long-term facilities, people 65 years of age or older, people between 18 and 64 years of age who have a health condition that increases their risk of severe COVID-19 illness.
Governor Sets March 10 Lifting of Restrictions
Earlier this week, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signed an executive order, GA-34, which will allow Texas businesses to reopen to 100 percent of their operations capacity and will also lift the statewide, mandatory mask mandate, effective next Wednesday, March 10.
“I would like to point out something that the governor said with his announcement that many people may have missed or that has been glossed over,” Thomas said.
“Gov. Abbott said his executive does not mean we are to take it as a signal to abandon safe practices,” Thomas said. “Instead, the governor reminded us that each and every person has a job to do in protecting the safety of others, as well as themselves.”
“Our COVID-19 numbers here in Kerr County have been showing great improvement over the past few weeks as our numbers of active cases and hospitalizations have been drastically decreasing. I sure would hate to see folks get lax at this point and abandon the safety precautions that helped get us to this point. Why? Because doing so could put us in danger of seeing another wave of positive cases – especially since we do not have nearly enough people vaccinated yet,” he added.
“It is my hope that our Kerr County citizens will continue to look out for their neighbors and their families by practicing safety measures for a while longer,” Thomas said.
