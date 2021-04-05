Ribbon-cutting held for Olympic Drive extension

Participating in a recent ribbon-cutting ceremony opening the new Olympic Drive extension are, from left, Schreiner University President Dr. Charlie McCormick, Kerrville Independent School District Board President Curtis Finley, Kerrville Independent School District Superintendent Dr. Mark Foust, Kerrville City Manager Mark McDaniel, Kerrville City Council members Brenda Hughes, Kim Clarkson and Judy Eychner, and Kerrville Mayor Bill Blackburn.