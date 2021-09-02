CP’s Coldwell keeping up ‘Iron Man’ game streak

It may not reach the levels of former major league baseball great Cal Ripken’s 2,632 consecutive games played streak, but Center Point sideline fixture Neal Coldwell has a pretty impressive string of his own when it comes to Pirates’ football.
Coldwell, the team’s official statistician since 1986, documented his 350th straight Center Point game Friday in the home opener with San Antonio St. Anthony. Coldwell has watched and recorded 77 percent of Pirates’ games. Center Point’s tilt with St, Anthony was the school’s 449th in history.
His consecutive games streak is impressive, but comes as no surprise considering the CPHS graduate never missed a day of school, and compiled perfect attendance 12 years in a row - from elementary up, and maintained straight As while doing so.
“It’s been a lot of fun. I enjoy Friday night football. I enjoy doing the stats so much. It would be hard to walk away from. And while 350 in a row is a pretty big deal and an honor to recognized for, it’s not about me. It’s about giving the kids a little recognition on their efforts,” said Coldwell.
The “Iron Man” of the Pirates would have accomplished the feat last year in the last game had it been a traditional 10-game regular season, except for COVID getting in the way and limiting Center Point to only nine games.
Coldwell mentioned he got started in 1986 when the team’s original stat-keeper married and moved.
Coldwell still uses ‘old school’ methods of pencil and paper in an era when the majority of scribes and statisticians use iPads, laptops, or other methods of technology to transcribe and record.
”It is what it is. I like to use my brain, don’t even use a calculator. I used to do it all by myself,” Coldwell said.
Coldwell’s daughter, Kristin Schreckenbach, now assists as a spotter for her dad, since graduating from UTSA and returning to Center Point Elementary where she teaches third grade.
The streak started Oct. 10, 1986 and his first game resulted in a 15-12 win over Nueces Canyon. Other significant memories are games number 50, 100, 150, 200, 250, and 300 which were all at home and were all wins, according to Coldwell.
Maintaining the streak has not always been easy, however.
”Seven years ago I was in ICU with pneumonia, and if we had made the playoffs, the streak would have ended,” Coldwell said.
“I used to go antelope hunting in West Texas, and one year the plan was to drive to the game that was being played at Nueces Canyon. My truck began having transmission problems, but I was able to reach Mountain Home where my sister, Sue Wood, picked me up and we got to the game two minutes before kickoff,” said Coldwell.
More particulars stand out from several playoff contests that dot Pirates football history.
“We played Runge in the regional playoffs in 1992. Runge was up 14-0 at halftime, and the final score wound up 14-13. We barely lost to a team that lost to the state champions,” said Coldwell.
Runge did not advance past the quarterfinals the next week when the Yellowjackets tied Bartlett 13-13, and lost out due to first down penetrations. Bartlett won the state 1A title two weeks later. Ironically, Center Point faced off with Runge when the Pirates won their own first downs penetration battle with Iola where the score was 15-15.
There is also a game versus eventual state champ Bremond in 1986 when a Center Point punt nailed the Tigers inside the one-yard line, but with UT-bound Bo Robinson at quarterback Bremond drove the ball 99 1/2 yards. Bremond won the game 20-6.
”Our kids played their tails off in that game,” Coldwell said.
A regular season game that stands out came when Matthew Thompson rushed for 302 yards against Johnson City in a game at Center Point during Alan Kaiser’s second time around as head coach.
“Matthew had 299 yards and I told Alan he needed to go back in because it’s not common to have a chance at 300 yards,” said Coldwell.
Kaiser’s first stretch pre-dated Coldwell’s presence, while his second run resulted in a couple of the 13 playoff squads documented by Coldwell.
Kaiser also has his memories of Coldwell.
“’Bones’ watched games very closely and would keep up with stuff very well,” said Kaiser who was Center Point’s head coach 1977-1980 and again from 1996-2007.
“He used to come to the first contact practices. The first Friday of contact was high on his list,” said Kaiser.
“‘Bones’ has probably been in more fieldhouses than a lot of coaches in 35 years. He had his place in the locker room and would always bring his first-half totals. He was always right there with us and never missed a pre-game prayer,” Kaiser said.
“And ‘Bones’ is probably the only statistician in Texas football history to get a 15-yard penalty, although I don’t remember the game. But, I do remember one of the officials telling the coaching staff to control their stat person. He did get into ball games,” said Kaiser.
Coldwell said he got his nickname ‘Bones’ for two reasons.
“I was running for a touchdown against Medina and my pants were cinched as tight as could be, but they still began falling down as I was running. And my dad said I was nothing but skin and bones as a kid. I weighed 125 pounds when I graduated high school,” said Coldwell.
Coldwell also has memories of three coaches in particular while tallying numbers for the football team.
“Alan because he played for Center Point. In fact, I remember being in the band and watching him play. He was tough. There was one game where he broke his collarbone, but came back in the game and continued playing,” said Coldwell.
“Julius ‘JuJu’ Scott is another favorite. He was hard-nosed and turned the program around,” said Coldwell. Scott guided five playoff teams in nine years at the school from 1987-1995.
Glenn Jones from 1984-1986 also turned the program in the right direction, according to Coldwell. Under Jones the Pirates have their only double-digit year in wins when the Pirates went 10-3 in 1986. In fact, it was Jones who asked Coldwell if he would continue to take stats after the departure of Coldwell’s predecessor.
“I was already doing taxidermy, but not my own business at the time. I began doing it though and it’s been fun,” said Coldwell.
Coldwell has bled black and white as both student and statistician for eight previous head coaches which made him a logical choice as a member of the search group for a new coach.
“I was on the committee that eventually recommended Damian (Van Winkle). The fact that he is a Center Point graduate, had been an assistant in some very good programs, and had applied for the position over 10 years ago and wanted to come back home was impressive,” said Coldwell.
Coldwell knows “impressive,” by extending his streak as he roams home and away games with his clipboard, pencil and spotter-daughter.
