Peterson Health, H-E-B hosting flu clinic tomorrow

For more than a decade, H-E-B and Peterson Health have worked together, with the help of many community health stakeholders, to facilitate a one-day, one-stop location for administering the flu vaccine.
This year’s flu shot clinic is today, Wednesday, Sept. 7, at the Happy Bank Expo’s Hill Country Youth Event Center on Highway 27 in Kerrville from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The clinic will be a drive-thru only featuring four lanes with four vaccine stations.
Community members must remain in their cars and masks are optional. If you do not have a mast and prefer one, Peterson will provide one for you. The decision to continue with a drive-thru clinic for the past two years is to protect the community and flu clinic staff from chances of spreading COVID.
The clinic is open to children four and above and to seniors 65-plus. A parent or legal guardian must be present for young people ages 4-18 and for children 4-6, parents must bring a physician’s prescription for the vaccine.
For people 65 and over, only the high dose immunization will be offer. Medicare B covers the vaccine 100 percent. Only cash or checks are accepted. The cost is $40 for the Quadrivalent or $87 for the high-dosage unless covered by Medicare.
“This is such an important collaboration between Peterson Health and H-E-B and would not be possible without the huge support of EMS, Kerr County, and many other healthcare partners,” Lisa Winters, Peterson Health director of marketing and community relations said. “This event alone traditionally services over 1,000 community members and is key to supporting the health and wellness of Kerr County and other regional counties. We make it easy. Just sit back in your vehicle, follow the easy directions of our dedicated staff who are here to steer you toward better health. Get your vaccine and go.”
For more information or questions about the 2022 flu vaccine, contact H-E-B’s pharmacy at (830) 896-0227.
