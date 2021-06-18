SA man, 53, faces charges of sex assault on 14-year-old girl

A 53-year-old San Antonio man has been arrested on six counts of Sexual Assault of Child following a joint investigation with the Kerrville Police Department, Texas Attorney General’s Office Child Exploitation Unit and assisted by the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.
According to Sgt. Jonathan Lamb, Kerrville Police Department Public Information Officer, the investigation began on June 8 in Kerrville when a local resident observed suspicious text messages on the cell phone of a 14-year-old relative, who was visiting Kerrville for the summer.
“The text messages were of a sexual nature,” Lamb said. “And when the child victim was confronted, she confirmed she had been in contact with an adult male she met online.”
Lamb said KPD officers were immediately contacted and the investigation was initiated.
Lamb said multiple electronic messages between the child victim and the adult male were recovered. Eric Gaulke, 53 years of age, was confirmed to be the individual the child victim had been in contact with.
“Mr. Gaulke traveled from San Antonio to Kerrville to meet with the child victim and engaged in sexual activity with her,” Lamb said. “Six warrants for Mr. Gaulke’s arrest were obtain.
According to Lamb, KPD officers and AG officers were assisted by BCSO deputies on June 16 in arresting Gaulke in San Antonio and charged with six counts of Sexual Assault of a Child.
Lamb said Gaulke is being held in the Bexar County Detention Center on bonds totaling more than $1 million.
