SU, DSHS to host vaccine clinic Wednesday

The Texas Department of State Health Services and Schreiner University are hosting a free vaccination clinic for residents ages 12 and up on Wednesday, Sept. 8, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Mountaineer Fitness Center.
The Pfizer-BioNTech and Janssen vaccines will be offered.
No appointment is necessary.
For questions, call DSHS Region at at (210) 949-2000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.