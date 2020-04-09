Salvation Army offers childcare to all essential workers, only 60 spots available

The Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club will be offering childcare services to all essential employees unable to work from home beginning Monday, April 20 and registration is currently under way.
“As of right now, schools remain closed indefinitely and we understand that those families providing essential services, as determined by Governor Abbott, still need childcare for their school-aged children during the weekdays,” Molly Putnam, director of operations, said. “That’s why The Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club has decided to open our doors to those essential workers, unable to work from home, in the community.
Putnam said childcare will be offered at the Kroc Center location Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to children ages 5-12 years old for $100 per week per child. Registration is currently under way and all children must be registered by April 15. Only 60 spots will be available and a minimum of 18 children is required.
“We will continue to provide care until KISD reopens or until May 22; at which time we will begin preparations for summer camp,” Putnam said
Measures for protecting Club Members and staff is the number one priority, Putnam said, so The Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club will follow all mandates given by the State of Texas, Childcare Licensing and Boys & Girls Club of America to keep those in care as well as our community safe.
Children will be able to complete online schoolwork, receive assistance with their homework and engage in variety of other activities throughout the day. Breakfast, lunch and an afternoon snack will be provided to all participants.
To register or receive more information, please contact:
Deanna Blevins, Director, at deanna.blevins@uss.salvationarmy.org or
Elaina Beard, Assistant Director, at elaina.beard@uss.salvationarmy.org
