Chalk Festival announces event beneficiary

The 2021 Kerrville Chalk Festival will benefit Schreiner University’s Visual Arts Department. Each year a local arts or education nonprofit is featured and receives funds raised as a result of the Festival.
Since 2016, the Festival has raised more than $270,000 for programs. Past recipients include Our Lady of the Hills Regional High School, the Museum of Western Art, Kerrville Public School Foundation, Kerr Arts and Cultural Center, and Hill Country Arts Foundation.
“The Festival’s purpose is to bring a free family – oriented arts event to the community.” said Katharine Boyette, Festival Coordinator. “And to demonstrate the Cailloux Foundation’s commitment during this challenging time, this year’s proceeds will support the education of these emerging art professionals.”
Schreiner University’s Visual Arts Department seeks to provide students the creative and technical skills necessary to pursue a career in design or the arts profession.
They offer undergraduate degrees in graphic arts communication and arts management. Schreiner University is an independent, baccalaureate and master's degree-granting university in Kerrville. Related to the Presbyterian Church (USA), Schreiner welcomes students, faculty and staff from all faith, ethnic and economic backgrounds. Find out more at www.schreiner.edu.
The Kerrville Chalk Festival is currently scheduled to return Oct. 16 -17, 2021. Due to the uncertainty of COVID-19, the Festival will continue to consult with officials for health and safety measures. For more information about the event, visit KerrvilleChalk.org. Visit and “friend” the Kerrville Chalk Festival Facebook page for periodic updates, or to review artwork from previous years.
The Cailloux Foundation in Kerrville is the founding sponsor of the Festival. Sponsorships are available at following levels, Presenter ($15,000), Patrons ($10,000) and Innovators ($7,500) sponsor a large square. Benefactors ($5,000), Supporters ($2,500) and Contributors ($1,000) sponsor a medium square; and Apprentices ($500) sponsor a small square.
The small squares are reserved primarily for youth groups and artists new to the medium. For more information about the benefits of becoming a sponsor, volunteering, or participating as an artist, email info@KerrvilleChalk.org, or call Katharine Boyette at (830) 895-5222.
