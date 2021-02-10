Peterson Health launching online COVID-19 vaccine pre-registration site

Peterson Health is offering a COVID-19 vaccine pre-registration site. The website, https://www.research.net/r/PetersonHealth, will be activated on Thursday, February 11th at 8:30am allowing community members to pre-register for the COVID-19 vaccine offered by Peterson Health.
Please note this pre-registration sign up is ONLY for COVID-19 vaccines allocated to Peterson Health. It will not be applicable to local pharmacies or other COVID-19 vaccine providers who receive vaccines. If you wish to receive a vaccine from a provider other than Peterson Health, you will need to register with or contact the specific vaccine provider.
Information submitted to our pre-registration system is secure and your information will be protected. The information entered is used only by Peterson Health to prioritize vaccine administration according to the State of Texas mandates as follows:
• Healthcare Workers
• Residents of long-term care facilities
• People 65 years of age and older
• People 18-64 years of age with a health condition that increases risk of severe COVID-19 illness
Pre-registration is quick and easy!
You will receive notification of your appointment date and time when a COVID-19 vaccine becomes available for you. If you do not have an e-mail address or are unable to complete the registration online, please call the Pre-Registration Call Center at 1-800-208-3611 between 8:30am – 4:30pm, Monday through Friday.
