KPUB earns national recognition

Kerrville Public Utility Board has received national recognition for achieving exceptional electric reliability in 2019. The recognition comes from the American Public Power Association, a trade group that represents more than 2,000 not-for-profit, community-owned electric utilities.
The association helps electric utilities track power outage and restoration data through its subscription-based eReliability Track-er service and then compares the data to national statistics tracked by the U.S. Energy Information Administration for all types of electric utilities.
“Community-owned public power utilities have an excellent record when it comes to reliability,” said the Association’s Senior Director of Energy and Environmental Services Alex Hofmann. “These utilities are the best of the best when it comes to keeping the lights on in their communities.”
Nationwide, the average public power customer has their lights out for less than half the time, compared to other types of utilities.
“This award is a testament to our employees' dedication to keeping our community’s lights on,” said Mike Wittler, KPUB general manager & CEO. “They take great pride in the work they do and are honored to be recognized.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.