County explains reporting changes, updates local COVID-19 stats

As local public health authorities made adjustments on Friday, July 17, to more accurately reflect the reality of the pandemic in this portion of the state, Kerr County’s positive COVID-19 case count continued to climb.
By the end of the day, the pandemic to-date tally had risen to 277, after the addition of 3 more cases that had been tested through Peterson Health.
The newest numbers still do not reflect results from Tuesday’s clinic at the Doyle Community Center, where COVID-19 testing by Curative Inc. was made available free to anyone who wanted to receive it.
There were 747 people who showed up that day and took the new FDA-approved oral swab test (as opposed to the nasal swab test.) When all the results are in, they will be announced to the public on this platform, said William B. “Dub” Thomas, the county’s emergency management coordinator.
On Friday, Thomas announced that he and the public health leaders from the City of Kerrville and Peterson Health will be following in the footsteps of San Antonio and will be adjusting the way they report local numbers.
Previously and early on in the pandemic, Kerr County reported the number of positive cases confirmed to it by the Texas State Department of Health Services. That state-run agency along with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention included in the active column, the “probables” – those who were experiencing one or more symptoms of the virus and who lived in the same home as someone who had been tested and confirmed as positive for the COVID-19 infection. Also considered probables were those people who had gone to their private physician and who had taken a particular type of “quick test” that came back positive.
“I understand why the state agency treated those probables as presumed positives,” Thomas said. “Even though there were very few people who fell into that category here in our county, the authorities were erring on the side of caution and treated those people as if they for sure had the virus, so that proper protocol could be followed to keep them from spreading the virus to others in our community.”
“When the surge in our region’s positive cases happened and the state agency began to lag far behind in its investigations, it gave us more authority at the local level,” Thomas said.
“We do not feel that including probables in the active infections column is an accurate portrayal of the virus’ effect in our community. While those numbers do not change the outcome of the overall climbing trends of the pandemic in Kerr County, it can be confusing if we include those numbers in our tracking, or worse, it can lead to false interpretations of the number of actives compared to the number of recoveries.”
Because of that, Thomas said he has adjusted the July 17 end-of-day statistics to remove the 15 local cases identified by the state as probables – 14 from the column of active infections and 1 from the column of recovered patients.
“We’ve wanted to do this for some time and now have the authority to make it happen. As a result, we feel like we’re giving our citizens the most accurate, most transparent data we possibly can in a chaotic, ever-changing time,” Thomas said.
The next communitywide testing clinic is planned Wednesday, Aug. 5, at the Hill Country Youth Event Center, 3785 Texas Hwy. 27 in Kerrville. More details about that event will be released as the date nears.
Anyone currently experiencing a symptom of COVID-19 should call either their regular physician or Peterson Health’s hotline at 830-896-4200 and select “Option 1.” Hospital officials ask, in the interest of everyone’s safety, that you do not show up at its emergency room for treatment, but call the number listed above to make arrangements. Additionally, visit the hospital’s special COVID-19 webpage at https://www.petersonhealth.com/covid-19-news/ to hear a daily audio recording that outlines it’s current no visitation policy.
Case Numbers Increase
On Friday, July 17, even with the adjustments made to streamline its categories of positive and active cases, the number of confirmed positive patients in Kerr County grew by 3, bringing the area’s pandemic total to date to 277.
Kerr County has seen 2 COVID-19 deaths and, late Friday, Peterson Health reported that it continued to have 6 patients hospitalized for COVID-19.
For more information and to receive daily updates, visit the county’s Facebook page at facebook.com/kerrcountytexas or the county’s special COVID-19 news page at https://www.co.kerr.tx.us/covid-19/index.html.
Kerr County COVID-19 Data (July 17, 2020)
Active – Recovered Statistics:
• 198 – Total active cases in Kerr County
• 77 – Total recovered cases
• 2 – Fatalities from COVID-19
• 6 – Currently hospitalized at Peterson Regional Medical Center
• 4,597 – Total tests administered
Includes:
3,110 – Tested by Peterson Regional Medical Center and system affiliates
812 – Tested by Texas Military Forces during local clinics
675 – Tested in local nursing home facilities
Transmission Method Statistics:
This information is for the 119 cases that were investigated completely by the Texas Department of State Health Services. Although the state-run agency lags behind the number of local cases reported, it and its contractor, THT (Texas Health Tracing) continue to investigate cases submitted to it by PRMC and local clinics. Their findings will be updated as soon as complete and Kerr County is notified, Thomas said.
How Kerr County the First 119 Patients Investigated By the State Were Infected:
• 2 – Travel outside of Texas
• 2 – Travel outside of Kerr County, but within the state
• 8 – Unknown how infection occurred
• 26 – Household spread
• 24 – Community spread
• 25 – Close contact
• 11 – Lost to follow-up
• 8 – Workplace exposure in Kerr County
• 13 – Under investigation by Texas Health Trace (* This is a new category and refers to THT, the company hired by the Texas Department of State Health Services to do the tracing. More information will be provided as soon as it is available.)
COVID-19 Local Age Statistics:
This information is from Peterson Health and is based on the most recent 156 cases.
# of COVID-19 Positive Patients by Age in Kerr County, Texas
0 – Younger than 1 year old
6 – 1-9 years old
7 – 10-19 years old
27 – 20-29 years old
29 – 30-39 years old
21 – 40 to 49 years old
27 (1 fatality) – 50 to 59 years old
13 – 60 to 64 years old
7 – 65 to 69 years old
7 – 70 to 74 years old
6 (1 fatality) – 75 to 79 years old
6 – 80 years old and older
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.