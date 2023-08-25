The Gunny’s Warriors story is the story of incredible patriotism, tragedy, and a family’s commitment to carry forth what their son and brother began. The Gunny’s Warriors Foundation was formed to honor and continue the mission to help Hill Country veterans made by the late Ryan Pieraccini.
On the weekend of September 9-11, Gunny’s Warriors will sponsor the “Honor Your Hero” event at the Hill Country Youth Event Center and River Star Park.
“It will be a three-day event to thank the community for supporting Gunny’s Warriors and any funds that are donated will go back to non-profits in the Hill Country that help persons who need help,” said Jan Pieraccini, Gunny’s mother.
The hero honored during the event can be anyone, according to Jan Pieraccini.
“It can be anyone…a neighbor, a family member, a teacher, not just veterans. Someone who has been a “hero” in someone’s life that they would like to honor,” she added.
The event is dedicated to anyone living in Kerr, Gillespie, Kendall or Bandera counties and everyone is welcome to participate in the event. All the flags that are pre-purchased will be placed in the park on Friday, Sept. 8. Each night beginning Friday, taps will be played by George Eychner at dusk.
The kick-off of the three-day event will be Saturday, Sept. 9 with an opening ceremony at 11 a.m. with Mayor Judy Eychner, County Judge Rob Kelly and others participating. There will be bands providing music on Saturday also. JAM broadcasting will be on site live on that morning, and the Tivy ROTC color guard will be there.
The field of flags will open earlier, at 8 a.m., and will remain open 24/7 until dark on Monday, Sept. 11.
People who wish to honor someone can pre-purchase the flags and flagpoles or they will be available to purchase on-site that day. The cost of the flag is $45 each which includes the American flag, the seven-foot flag pole and the gold finial on top of the pole.
Each flag will have a 3x5 card on the flag so the person’s name and other information can be written on the card. The flags will be available for pick up by the purchasers on Sept. 11 at dark.
On Monday morning there will be a special 9-11 ceremony remembering the victims of the Sept. 11 attack on the Twin Towers, Pentagon and the airplane that crashed at Shanksville, Pa. The 9-11 ceremony will be conducted by members of the local VFW Post 1480. Additionally, a flag will be presented to a local first responder representative at the event.
Gunnery Sgt. Ryan Pieraccini, Gunny, was born and raised in Southern California. He joined the U.S. Marine Corps at the age of 23 and served 19 years, retiring in 2015. His parents, Michael and Jan, live in Kerrville.
“Our son trained at Camp Pendleton. He served first overseas in Iraq, and then was deployed to Okinawa and later to Afghanistan,” said Jan Pieraccini.
While in Iraq Ryan was involved in four IED (Improved Explosive Devices-homemade bombs) blast incidents while serving in a security unit on convoys. “In three of the incidents he only received minor injuries, like shrapnel, but the fourth incident caused a major head injury when he was thrown against a cement block wall in 2006,” Jan Pieraccini explained.
In all four of the blast incidents, Ryan was treated in a unit hospital in Iraq and given days off duty to recover, which his mother said was “typical of those types of injuries during the Iraq war.”
His mother said he tried valiantly to hide his head injury in order to be able to stay in the military for the full 20 years for retirement, but as his symptoms worsened he could no longer do that. After Iraq he became a survey engineer instructor and eventually ended up assigned to a wounded warrior battalion at Camp Pendleton, from which he retired.
When Ryan was medically retired in 2015, he moved to San Antonio and became a court-appointed advocate for veterans in both Bexar and Comal counties. He was in the process of pursuing a degree in counseling when on Nov. 8, 2020, at the age of 47, he suffered a massive stroke and passed away.
Before his death he had arranged the donation of his brain for study of traumatic brain injury (TBI), which is a problem that many veterans of both Iraq and Afghanistan suffered because of the IEDs used in both wars. Tests later showed that traumatic brain injury could have been the cause of his stroke later in life.
His family has formed the “Gunny’s Warriors Foundation” to carry on the work that Ryan began in the Texas Hill Country. It is not a part of any national or international organizations, but the foundation commits to working with local veterans and the ongoing studies to further understand and hopefully treat and diagnose the devastating effects of warriors who survived the IED blasts.
Flags may be purchased from www.healingfield.org/kerrvilletx For more information go to Facebook and go to www.gunnyswarriors.com.
