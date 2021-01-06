Leitha sworn in as Kerr County Sheriff

Kerr County Sheriff Larry Leitha has been preparing to take the reins from his predecessor for months, attending training schools, studying policy manuals and meeting with the 115 employees of the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office since winning a July runoff election and subsequent Nov. 3 General Election.
After being sworn in Friday morning, Leitha said he was lucky to have the support and guidance from retired Sheriff Rusty Hierholzer, who served the KCSO for 40 years, 20 as sheriff, and ended his career on Dec. 31.
“We were blessed,” Leitha said. “Most elected officials do not have the support that Rusty and Clay (retired Chief Deputy Clay Barton) gave us. They spent hundreds of hours working with us to make sure the transition would be smooth. They both love this department and want to see it succeed.”
Leitha and his chosen Chief Deputy Chris Lalonde are both retired Texas Department of Public Safety officers. Leitha retired in 2018 to run for office and Lalonde retired a year later.
“We went to the DPS Academy together and have been friends for 30 years,” Leitha said. “Chris comes from the patrol division and I spent my career working narcotics. I think our experience will compliment each other.”
Lalonde retired as the DPS patrol sergeant after working in Kerrville for 12 years. Leitha was raised in Center Point, graduated from Center Point High School and began his career with DPS as a patrol trooper and was promoted to the DPS Criminal Law Enforcement Division as a narcotics sergeant, where he worked for the majority of his career.
“My work with DPS Narcotics allowed me to work with many state and federal agencies,” Leitha said. “These are relationships that I will bring to the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office with me. Chris and I also bring a combined 10,000 hours of training and 50 years of law enforcement experience, all of which I believe will serve the department well.”
After Hierholzer announced his retirement, Leitha said he was approached by many local residents who asked him to run for office.
“I thought about it and began talking to people in the county,” Leitha said. “After about six months, I saw there was support for my candidacy and I decided to retire and throw my name into the hat.”
The road to his new office at the KCSO was long one.
After he made one of the two top spots in a crowded March 2019 Republican Primary race, the runoff election was delayed by COVID-19.
“It’s been a long and expensive road,” Leitha said. “But we’ve tried to use the time wisely.”
Leitha attended New Sheriff Leadership Institute, official training for newly-elected county sheriffs in Texas.
Both Leitha and Lalonde were sworn in as KCSO Reserve Deputies and attended Texas Commission on Jail Standards training. Hierholzer worked with all candidates, including Leitha, on the budget process in June and July.
“We are both now certified jailers,” Lalonde said. “Coming from DPS, this was something new for both of us. As law enforcement officers, our only experience with the jail has been booking suspects after they were arrested. Once we handed them over, we never really knew what happened inside the jail.”
As chief deputy, Lalonde will serve as second in command and will work closely with jail administrators.
“We learned a lot in jail school and we know we have a lot yet to learn,” Lalonde said.
One of his first acts as sheriff-elect was to meet with each of the employees at the KCSO in the Fall.
“After talking to Rusty, we decided it would be a good idea to meet with each of the employees,” Leitha said. “We wanted to calm any fears and dispel any rumors or speculation they may have heard. Chris and I came up twice a day to accommodate each shift and have been able to meet with almost everyone personally. I think that helped a great deal.”
Both men are excited to begin the new phase in their careers, but plan on taking their time in making any changes.
“We are going to take baby steps. We plan on taking the next six months to assess how things are working and expect to make no major changes at this time,” Leitha said. “Our top priority will be to fill vacant positions and keep COVID out of the jail.”
Leitha praised KCSO Jail Administrator Sylvia Foraker and Hierholzer for their ability to keep COVID-19 from penetrating the Kerr County Jail, saying as the current surge of cases intensifies, he worries that the odds are not in his favor of keeping the jail COVID-free.
“I worry it is not just a matter of ‘if,’ but ‘when’ it will happen,” Leitha said.
Both men are proud to continue to serve the citizens of Kerr County in a continuance of their public service in law enforcement.
“I was raised here. All four of my children graduated from Center Point High School and I just feel this is one way I could give back, Leitha said. “I’ve served on the school board, athletic booster club and stock show, but being able to serve as sheriff in my hometown is truly special to me.”
Leitha and Lalonde were sworn in Jan. 1, along with all the deputies. They went to work immediately, meeting with administration, setting up their respective offices and even responded to calls in the county.
