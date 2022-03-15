Spring break activities abound at the Library

No plans to travel over Spring Break? Spend your time off from school or work at the Butt-Holdsworth Memorial Library. In addition to our regular line-up of library happenings, we have special programs and events planned for Spring Break.
Youth Programs include:
• Lap-Sit Story Time – Monday, March 14 at 10 a.m.;
• Spring Break Movie – “Ron’s Gone Wrong,” Monday, March 14 at 2 p.m.;
• Spring Break Family Gaming – Tuesday, March 15 at 2 p.m.;
• Story Time – Wednesday, March 16 at 10 a.m.;
• Spring Break Craft Event – Wednesday, March 16 at 2 p.m. (registration required);
• Spring Lego Event – Thursday, March 17 at 2 p.m. (registration required);
Adult Programs include:
• Caregiving and Food for the Soul – Tuesday, March 15 at 4:30 p.m.;
• Movie Chat – Wednesday, March 16 at 3:30 p.m.;
• Shrouded in Mystery Book Club – Thursday, March 17 at 12 p.m.;
• Poetry and Music: Celebrate Spring – Saturday, March 19 at 2 p.m.;
For more information or to register, please contact the library reference desk at (830) 258-1274 or visit the library’s website at www.kerrvilletx. gov.
