180 new COVID-19 cases, six deaths reported

Since the county’s last update on Jan. 5, there have been 78 local COVID-19 patients move from the “active” category to the “recovery” category, bringing the total from 2,445 on Tuesday to 2,523 today. Unfortunately, those recoveries were outpaced by new cases.
Since Tuesday, the community’s active case count rose from 358 people to 445 – a net gain of 87 new COVID-19 positive patients.
New COVID-19 positive cases were confirmed as follows this week by Peterson Regional Medical Center: 21 cases on Monday, 50 cases Tuesday, 42 cases Wednesday, 42 cases Thursday and 25 cases reported on Friday.
Also, over the past week, the county has experienced the death of 6 more permanent residents to COVID-19.
These latest deaths brings the Kerr County pandemic total to 43 fatalities due to COVID-19.
As of today, hospitalizations in Kerrville remained high. Peterson Regional Medical Center reported 34 patients hospitalized and receiving treatment for COVID-19, including 4 in the ICU.
Upcoming Testing Clinic
There will be a free testing clinic next week, scheduled for five days from Jan. 11-15 in Fredericksburg. The clinic will run from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. each of those days inside Pioneer Pavilion, which is located inside Lady Bird Johnson Municipal Park, 432 Lady Bird Drive off TX16.
No symptoms need be present and no appointments are required to receive a free test to determine if active COVID-19 infection is present. (It is not an antibody test.)
Kerr County’s next testing clinic will be announced as soon as it is determined, but Thomas hopes it will be early next month.
