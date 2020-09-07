‘4-H Big Bash’ Sept. 8 a window into array of youth activities

Residents and visitors in the Kerrville area are encouraged to attend the upcoming Kerr County 4-H “Big Bash” scheduled on Tuesday evening, Sept. 8, starting at 5:15 p.m.
This an annual information and recruiting event, to get youngsters from ages third grade to 12th signed up to participate in a wide variety of activities offered by the 4-H program, of the Kerr County Agricultural Extension Service.
On Sept. 8, there will be tables of information, booths with “try me” activities, and demonstrations for every topic on the list of planned clubs, skills and activities.
The adult leaders of each group are tasked with having the demonstrations at the booths, to illustrate for families what youngsters can learn in each activity.
“The Bash will be held in all the parts of the Event Center, for spreading out the crowd and to have room for some demonstrations, for all to see,” said 4-H Agent Jennifer Smith. “Attendees probably should wear their sneakers, as part of the activities will be in the indoor arena which has a dirt floor, and the Show Barn.”
Community Clubs
Booths and demonstrations at the 4-H Big Bash are expected to include the “community clubs” of Kerrville, East Kerr, West Kerr, and Center Point.
Smith said the meeting spaces for these clubs are strategically placed each year for family involvement; and they usually meet once a month, September through May.
Project Clubs
Of these clubs, some meet weekly, some meet bi-weekly or monthly, and some are “seasonal” such as food and fashion. Smith said these could be limited to four or six weeks long.
As far as exact timing is concerned, Smith said the clubs can be organized according to each leader’s available time.
“With some if they start with four weeks of meetings, and everything ‘clicks,’ they could extend to more months or all year.”
“Project clubs” include Shooting Sports which has three parts – archery, held at the HCYEC; and shotgun and rifle, which meet and practice at Jack Burch’s Hill Country Shooting Sports Center; and the Horse Club.
All students in any of the project clubs are also required to be members of at least one of the following additional activities.
Those include “Outdoor Challenge;” Food, Fashion; Veterinary Science; Robotics; Rabbits; Livestock which includes cattle, sheep, goats and pigs.
Others are photography; Entomology (study of bugs); Plant Identification; and a group as Junior Master Naturalists Gardeners.
New project clubs this year are dogs, backyard poultry, livestock 101; Wildlife 101; and Clover Kids.
While some of the clubs and activities have titles that are self-explanatory, the Expo is a chance to see a little of each one and make some choices about where youngsters can take part.
For instance, the “Outdoor Challenge” is a club with a combination of outdoor skills. Those include wildlife, first aid, tents, water sports, and shooting.
Smith said students in this club also hold a two-day event – for which they prepare all school year – using all those skills. This club is led by Riley Rector. And last year the team of Maggie and Mollie Rector won this competition.
New clubs
Smith said the new Dog Club has lessons all year for learning about one’s dog, possibly including agility and obedience. And at the end of summer 2021, 4-H has a competition for those who want to enter to show off those skills.
Also new is Backyard Poultry, with lessons on how to take care of chickens in their yard at home – where permitted.
Smith said she’s heard from many who bought chickens during this COVID-19 pandemic, hoping they will get a supply of eggs out of the project.
She said Kerr residents also need to know they can raise a poultry project, but it’s not a category in the Kerr County Livestock Show. But she knows of a few more distant stock shows where categories for poultry are judged for awards.
“If the kids want it, we could possibly hold a little poultry show on our own, here,” Smith said. “The Ag Extension office has an incubator to hatch eggs.”
Livestock 101 would include learning about the breeds of all the animals, facts and knowledge about their feed, hay and wool.
“These kids could advance to livestock judging; and in some places they have a ‘livestock skill-athon’ in which the students judge cuts of meat. And there are the same kinds of subjects under wildlife,” Smith said. “Wildlife also includes Hunter Education, and can lead to that certification. And these skills are incorporated into the Outdoor Challenge.
“The thing about all of these is, the possibilities are endless.”
Clover Kids
Smith explained Clover Kids is the title of activities available for kindergarten through second grade students. It’s a shorter list of possibilities, but still designed to introduce them to some of the topics the older children learn about. It’s preliminary to the community and project clubs.”
She said the leaders for this teach the youngsters the meanings and expectations in 4-H and hopefully the young students retain most of that information.
Adult leaders needed
As of the week of Aug. 27, the following clubs still need adult leaders and volunteers:
• Veterinary Science;
• Photography;
• Dogs;
• Backyard Poultry;
• Livestock 101;
• Wildlife 101;
• Clover Kids.
Smith emphasized that for possible adult leaders, “Everything people do at home, a hobby, that could lead to a one-day lesson or longer. If they do or have something that catches the interest of kids, they could do a one-day demonstration, or more.”
Her message to the adults is, come to the Bash and look around. The main requirements are that each adult who signs up has to pass a background check through Texas 4-H, and then watch a video.
“They get the satisfaction of passing on their knowledge, potentially for use in the future. And they help grow kids into good people.”
For Smith herself, her son was in FFA and now attends college; and her daughter is a high school sophomore and an FFA and 4-H member.
In 2019-20, she said their membership was about 380 children and young people, from third grade through seniors in high school, plus a few Clover kids.
“The kids know adults through their activities. It’s a connection and it’s good. It’s true it takes a village, and we depend on each other so much.”
For information, contact 4-H agent Jennifer Smith at 257-6568, during office business hours Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to noon and 1-5 p.m.
